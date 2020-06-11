PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The STEM Funders Network, a group of nearly 25 private, family, community and corporate foundations (http://stemfundersnetwork.org/stem-funders-members) whose vision is that every young person should have an equitable opportunity to engage in high-quality in-school and out-of-school STEM learning experiences, is calling on all corporate and private philanthropies to take action in eliminating racial biases and inequity in the United States.
As a community of funders, the STEM Funders Network sees education as the Great Equalizer. We are committed to ensuring that all young people have equitable access and opportunities in education.
All of us need to do our part to root out systemic racism in our country. Corporate and private philanthropies wield considerable social and economic power in the U.S. However, we need to do better in leveraging our resources to help achieve racial equality in our country. We need to lean in and be part of the solution.
What we as funders can do to remove racial inequities for Black Americans:
- Acknowledge inherent racial bias exists that influences how funders have traditionally executed philanthropy.
- Speak with black communities about the challenges that need to be addressed.
- Hire more Black Americans and people of color in our organizations.
- Partner with communities of color to advocate systemic change that achieves racial equity for all.
- Commit financially to causes and organizations dedicated to change to racial inequality.
- Fund and Support capacity building for more minority led organizations who are practitioners and know their communities' needs best.
Without action today, we will continue to perpetuate racial injustice. Together, we are leaning in. We encourage you to lean in too and work to eradicate racial inequality. Without collective action, we continue to perpetuate racial injustice. Let's work together to address racial equity and social justice.
Read the full statement at http://stemfundersnetwork.org/.
STEM Funders Network members are a diverse mix of private, family, community and corporate foundations who are working together to increase the knowledge and expertise of grant-makers investing in STEM, leverage their collective resources, and collaborate on high-impact projects they could not undertake alone.
David Coronado
Alfred Mays
Chair, STEM Funders Network
Vice-Chair, STEM Funders Network