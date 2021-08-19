NEWTON, N.C., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine this week revealed that Corporate Armor has been included on the 2021 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Corporate Armor came in at #943, meaning they've out-grown over 80% of America's privately owned companies. In addition, Corporate Armor was the fastest growing company in the Hickory-Newton-Lenoir Metro area, ranked #27 overall in the state of North Carolina and came in at #23 in the field of IT System Development. CEO Luke Walling says, "Our team has been beating the odds each and every year since we kicked off our business as a zero revenue company back in 2016. Our growth and our success, now well into 8 figures in revenue, is owed entirely to the hard work of the great people that make up our team & the great customers that we serve every day."
Corporate Armor makes it easy to select and source hard to find & understand advanced IT products and solutions, supplying gear critical to keeping small medium and large businesses running in todays complex hybrid office & remote work environment.
The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible, given 2020's unprecedented difficulties. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on news-stands on August 20.
About Corporate Armor, a Temprano Techvestors Company
At Corporate Armor, we take the pain out of sourcing your next IT product or project. From self-service to white glove service, we make it easy to buy, renew or license your next software or hardware purchase. From network infrastructure to endpoint security, we have you covered. To learn more, visit http://www.corporatearmor.com
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They are U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
