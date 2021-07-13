BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corporate Spending Innovations, an Edenred Company, and leader in business-to-business payments automation, announced today that it has completed a major upgrade of its visual identity, branding and launched a new website. The rebranding effort was prompted by a desire to bring the company's website in line with the company's future-forward mission.
Founded almost three decades ago, Corporate Spending Innovations first established itself in North America with fleet cards. Since then, the company has built new solutions to service new industries, and unlocked opportunities in new territories across the continent. With a design lead by Mayday, a New York-based agency with expertise in FinTech, the new brand and website succeeds in visualizing three strategic goals for Corporate Spending Innovations:
1. To Expand Globally. As of 2019, Corporate Spending Innovations is an Edenred company, and this rebrand visually represents the close ties between the two companies and their joint commitment to grow into new markets.
2. To Set the Future of Corporate Payments. The new visual system utilizes a bold color palette, dynamic illustrations, and animated graphics, each of which are designed to set a course towards the future where digital payments tools make real-world impact.
3. To Deliver a Tailored Experience. The new website lays out all of the products from Corporate Spending Innovations, how each relates to different industries, and allows customers to understand the solutions available to solve their unique payments challenges.
"Our primary goal during the redesign process was to take a modern approach and create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices," said Mary Brandon, SVP Marketing at Corporate Spending Innovations. "Our focus is on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our solutions for their particular application or industry. We will continuously update our content with helpful information, cutting edge thought leadership, company announcements, and client successes."
With this shift in branding and new website launch, Corporate Spending Innovations is pressing on its mission to define and build the future of payments.
Visit corporatespending.com to explore the new website and brand.
About Corporate Spending Innovations
Corporate Spending Innovations provides innovative payment solutions to world-leading brands with their highly secure corporate payment solutions. CSI customers can automate 100% of B2B payables including virtual credit card, ACH, check, or foreign exchange with cross-border payments settled in local currency. CSI is a certified Mastercard processor and has obtained Visa Ready for Business Solutions approval.
Corporate Spending Innovations is part of Edenred, a leading digital platform for services and payments and the everyday companion for people at work. From single- and multiple-use virtual cards with or without information systems integration to identified wire transfers and supplier payment platforms, the Corporate Payment services offered by Edenred enable companies of all sizes and in all industries to meet their specific payment needs. Edenred's flexible platforms simplify and secure clients' incoming and outgoing transactions, while also facilitating their payment reconciliation process.
Mary Brandon, Corporate Spending Innovations, (239) 595-0977, mbrandon@corporatespending.com
