EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group has added a full suite of international background checks to it employment screening packages designed to meet government contracts and other engagements where certain contractual mandates are required. The El Segundo, California based background screening service has expanded it international services to include international criminal records searches, education verification, employment verification, and civil records searches. The new government employment screening package is in recognition of client needs to recruit and hire foreign candidates from around the world who will work on a variety of projects, ranging from defense, technology, and construction.
"More of our clients are requesting we include international searches to our government and corporate contractual packages," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. "In these times when skilled laborers are at a premium it makes sense that American based companies are hiring from abroad. I would say, judging by our client hires, most candidates who are being actively recruited possess disciplines in technology, finance, and healthcare.
"Corra Group can provide a mix and match, a hybridized employment screening package that provides background checks for the period these workers have worked in the United States and for the time when they have worked in their native or foreign countries. In many instances, say, the candidate has worked in the United States for a couple, few years, but worked and went to school in a different country. Government and corporate compliance mandates are such, that it becomes necessary for Corra Group to then creates a package that researches their backgrounds domestically while verifying employment and education in a foreign country. his way all government compliance requirements are satisfied."
Basichis noted that many compliance requirements that for each candidate our client must conduct a background search for no less than seven years. He pointed out that education verification, especially, was a common mandate to meet contractual compliance levels. He added that the a large number of applicants received their undergraduate degree, if not their graduate degree, in a foreign country. He added that international education verification can also raises concerns.
"Frankly, people lie about their education," said Basichis. "They lie domestically, and they lie about their foreign degrees as well. It's surprising how often this happens. Corra Group works to verify undergraduate and graduate degrees with almost every college and university in the world.
"There are any number of companies who have government contracts," said Basichis. "Perhaps even more importantly, there are hundreds of smaller companies that contract with larger corporations who in turn have valuable government contracts. The projects they work on can often be sensitive and certainly confidential. Corra Group works with these companies to assist them with the certainty that before they put any worker on the job that worker has met all the contractual mandates."
Corra operates as Corra Group and specializes in employment screening, due diligence, and corporate research. Check it out at http://www.corragroup.com
