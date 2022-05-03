Corra Group is helping its clients recruit international employees by offering a comprehensive array of international background checks.
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is helping its clients recruit international employees by offering a comprehensive array of international background checks. As more employers seek to recruit and onboard international employees, Corra Group, the El Segundo, California headquartered background checking service has increased its services, globally.
"We see more of our clients recruiting from global resources," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. "With the labor shortage in most industries, our clients need to get these candidates onboarded as quickly as possible. We work with our clients to assist them with the employment screening element of the onboarding process.
"Corra Group offers international criminal background checks and civil background checks in most countries," said Basichis. "We also offer international education verification and international employment verification, as well as professional reference services. Despite the pitfalls affecting many countries right now, between COVID spikes and frequent labor shortages, we are still managing to complete searches, including education verification."
Basichis cautioned that Corra Group can encounter delays in education when many schools are either closed temporarily or short-staffed and administrative staff, such as registrars, are working remotely. He noted that the Russia-Ukrainian Conflict, as it has with various supply chain materials, is creating difficulties in several countries. He added that as with most things there are often workarounds, and the goal is to keep employers on their staffing schedules.
"With special skills sets so desperately needed, it has become increasingly necessary for domestic employers to seek foreign talent to fill these rolls," said Basichis. "At the same time, employers don't want to make any mistakes and hire the wrong candidates who ultimately do not possess the skill sets or the education credentials they claim to have. This is to say nothing of any criminal records a candidate may have in a foreign country. Corra Group works with its global partners to verify and substantiate the candidate's claims to education and experience. Recruiting someone from abroad is not a mistake anyone wants to make."
BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence. It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can review the website at http://www.corragroup.com.
