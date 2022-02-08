EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is now offering full integration with GreenHouse and most of the more popular applicant tracking systems. ATS integration assists human resource departments in the onboarding process by offering an end-to-end solution. With ATS systems, recruiters can move seamlessly from the early interview process to the final stage employment screening requirements.
"Corra Group is able to integrate its employment screening services with GreenHouse and most popular applicant tracking systems," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Nick Gustavson. "ATS integration is an increasingly desirable feature as it better facilitates remove onboarding in an era of remote working conditions. With the ATS integration, clients can choose from custom employment screening packages that best meet the requirements of their prospective hires.
"Corra Group offers just about every background search," said Gustavson. "Our services range from country criminal records and civil records and federal criminal and federal civil records searches to international criminal and civil background checks and international education verification. We provide motor vehicle driving records in every state, as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. Corra Group is a one stop service for any background screening requirements."
Gustavson pointed that the rigors of the human resource hiring process in an era of labor shortages, is such that GreenHouse and other applicant tracking systems can better facilitate the onboarding process and ease at least some the pressure recruiters are facing. He noted that the ATS offers greater ease with the onboarding process allowing HR managers to move more swiftly and stay competitive in most intensive job market.
"Corra Group's ATS integration process is rather easy and we have realized tremendous customer satisfactions who have taken advantage of this service," said Gustavson. "Now and prospective clients should feel free to contact us and discuss the timetable for ATS integration."
BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in pre-employment and corporate research and due diligence It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. You can check it out at http://www.corragroup.com
