EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is now providing PSP Driver Safety Reports to any size commercial trucking and transportation company to better qualify prospective commercial drivers during the pre-employment screening phase of onboarding. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, or FMSCA, which issues these driver safety reports claims on its website, "Companies using PSP to screen new hires lower their crash rate by 8% and driver out-of-service rates by 17%, on average, compared to those that do not use PSP."
"The PSP Driver Safety Report is a useful tool in assessing the viable safety protocol of any commercial driver," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Nick Gustavson. The PSP Driver Safety Report is for commercial drivers only, or CDL's. This is a valuable compliment to the motor vehicle driving record, or MVR, which are background checks trucking companies need to run on drivers as a pre-employment instrument and at least once a year to be compliant with the Department of Transportation mandates.
"Corra Group has now made it a policy to make PSP Driver Safety Reports available to all trucking and transportation companies, no matter how large or small," said Gustavson. "That company needs to first open an account with us. There are no set up fees or monthly fees to open an account with Corra Group. However, any company needs to comply with our account evaluation protocols, before we give access to PSPs, MVRs, or any other background checks a client would require."
Gustavson pointed out that for an employer to request a PSP Driver Safety Record, that employer must first have its driver sign off on the specific release form mandated by the FMCSA. He added that this form is different from a more generic release form, and trucking and transportation companies should take note of that.
"Corra Group offers driving records for every state in the union as well as Canada and Puerto Rico," said Gustavson. "Now every trucker has access to PSP reports as well as special DOT mandated employment verification. At a time, in a world where the public is so dependent on truckers and deliveries, be it online shopping or commercial items, Corra Group is working to help expedite the process of hiring drivers and keeping them on the road."
Summary: Corra Group is a full service employment screening company that offers a full range of DOT compliant services to the trucking and transportation industry.
