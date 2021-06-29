EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is in the post-pandemic era cautioning businesses to conduct due diligence background checks on companies where they are considering new ventures of any sort. The El Segundo, California, company reports this includes potential vendors and companies with which a business is considering renewed or novel engagements.
"We are entering the post-pandemic era," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. "The status and solvency of any variety of companies may have changed considering, given the economic realities of the past year or so. Businesses have been damaged and their valuation may have changed considerably.
"This is a time when businesses have to be careful as to what they are buying into," said Basichis. "The current fragility of the world's supply chains make it even more the case. This is not the time to be assuming a new vendor can deliver critical materials or that investment will be forthcoming without first conducting the necessary background checks and business research to assure what is being represented is in fact true.
Basichis pointed out that Corra Group conducts due diligence and corporate research on a domestic and global basis. He noted the company can conduct reputational interviews as well as data searches and credit reports to give its clients a better overview on just what they are dealing with in terms of a new vendor or partner.
"Headlines currently boast about all the companies that made a ton of money, during the pandemic," said Basichis. "This is sometimes true, but not as much the case as people want to believe. Many companies suffered grievously and, if they haven't gone out of business, they are struggling to get back on their feet. It is vital to know just what you are dealing with, before contracting for vital materials or investment.
"Business in general appears to be surging," said Basichis. "This will also be a time of mergers and acquisitions and new partnerships. "For a relatively few dollars up front, due diligence can save you from losses and costly asset searches, if things go south."
