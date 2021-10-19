EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is ramping up for a holiday hiring season that is not without its challenges, not the least of which are supply chain disruptions and worker shortages. As evidenced in a recent article on CNBC, entitled, "Lack of workers is further fueling supply chain woes," the El Segundo, California headquarter background checking company foresees one of the more strenuous holiday seasons in decades.
"Our clients are already having difficulty finding workers or for that matter sourcing critical materials in their supply chain that our necessary to stay in business and retain their existent workforces," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. "Now comes the holiday season with its incumbent expectations where consumers expect both goods on shelves and at least adequate customer service. In both cases, this holiday season may prove quite the challenge.
"We do a lot of business with trucking and transportation clients," said Basichis. "Truckers are often telling us they are desperate for drivers, and we provide Motor Vehicle Driving Records (MVRS), PSP Driver Safety Reports, and criminal records searches to a variety of trucking and transportation companies. Now these companies are saying drivers are increasingly difficult to find and this will impact delivery schedules on both the interstate and local routes."
Basichis offered retailers and fulfillment centers are also voicing staffing concerns as well as delivery delays with goods they typically sell during the holiday season. He noted that while employers are still requiring background checks, they are hoping for quick turnaround times on employment screening results so that they can onboard new hires with expedition. Basichis added that since many county courthouses are also experiencing staffing shortages, this is creating delays that can exacerbate the hiring process.
"In spite of the obvious pitfalls and challenges, we are still expecting a robust hiring season," said Basichis. "It is the holiday season, after all, and this is where many companies make their profit for the year. I am sure they will leave no stone unturned in attracting workers and figuring ways to get at least some of the seasonal goods onto their shelves and into their warehouses. Corra Group will be working with its clients to get as many employment candidates get hired, before the season really gets underway."
Summary: Corra Group is a full service employment screening company that offers the full range of background checks and business research to industries throughout the United States and around the world. Check us out at http://www.corragroup.com
Media Contact
Gordon Basichis, Corra Group, 3105249800, gordonb@corragroup.com
SOURCE Corra Group