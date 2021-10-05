EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corra Group is prepping for an exceptional fourth quarter hiring surge as employers discharge their remaining recruiting budgets in what has been an exceptional year for hiring. The El Segundo, California background checking service has experienced an strong year for employment screening, and, judging from what it hears from clients, sees the last quarter of 2021 as the final push to both restore employment levels and to prepare for the forthcoming year.
"Corra Group has been incredibly busy this last year," said Corra Group Co-Founder, Gordon Basichis. "So many clients had to lay off people or at the very least reduce hiring during the height of the pandemic. And now, with the rebound, there is a mad scramble to hire or rehire staff for all sorts of positions.
"We are coming to the final quarter of the year," said Basichis. "This is when employers want to make the best use of their recruiting budgets so that they have fulfilled all hiring obligations for the current year and in preparation of the next. Corra Group sees robust activity in most industrial sectors, especially in finance and technology as well as energy and trucking and transportation. Trucking is in a constant need of drivers, and we offer quantities of Motor Vehicle Driving Records, or MVRS, at a steady rate to that industry.
Basichis offered that Corra Group offers a comprehensive series of background checks for employment screening in every business sector. He noted there are ready made employment screening packages, but that Corra Group will customize any series of background checks to meet a client's needs. He added that clients are free to order a la carte background searches as well.
"As the final quarter begins, we are experiencing heavy call loads and account sign ups from new clients and current clients are often asking for new types of background checks to meet both their needs and in turn those of the customers they service," said Basichis. Corra Group offers not only domestic criminal and civil background checks, but provides international background checks as well, ranging from international criminal searches to international education verification and international employment verification.
"The last year or so has been a tough time for just about everyone," said Basichis. "It's good to see the economy and staffing getting back on track. If what we see so far in the fourth quarter is any indication, we are looking at a marked step toward a continued recovery."
BACKGROUND: Corra operates as Corra Group and Corra Global Research and specializes in employment screening and corporate research and due diligence It is one of the few companies that will answer the phone. More information can be found at http://www.corragroup.com
