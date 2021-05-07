ATLANTA, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- nView Health announced today a correction to its press release issued on April 14, 2021, announcing expansion of its solutions portfolio to include the world's leading Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Measurements.

The press release stated that nView was "the worldwide exclusive owner and provider of the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (the M.I.N.I.), the M.I.N.I. KID for Children and Adolescents, and the entire portfolio of Sheehan Technology." To correct, Dr. Sheehan has retained ownership of the underlying copyrights while nView Health is the worldwide exclusive licensee and distributor of Sheehan Technology in any format, in perpetuity.

About nView Health

nView Health is the premier provider of evidence-based software and solutions used by research organizations and healthcare professionals around the world to help them identify, treat, and monitor mental health disorders, a critical requirement for measurement-based care. nView is the worldwide exclusive licensee as well as an owner for a broad array of behavioral health screening solutions, structured interviews, and post-diagnosis severity measurement scales to monitor patient outcomes. To learn more, please visit nview.com or follow nView on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact

Holly Wilson, nView Health, 4049662328, hwilson@nview.com

 

SOURCE nView Health

