NEWBURYPORT, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corridor Company, Inc, the leading provider of Contract Management solutions for Microsoft Customers, is pleased to announce its next Industry webinar on Contract Management for Utilities and Energy Companies on August 12th at 11am EST.
As part of the webinar, Corridor's Founder, Russ Edelman will be joined by Craig Bertoldi, VP of Sales & Marketing at Corridor, to provide insight into key Contract Management challenges for Utilities and Energy Companies. Joining Craig and Russ will be Mark Belton, Purchasing & Contract Administration Supervisor at Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD). Mark will share in his Contract Management Journey as he selected and then implemented the Corridor Contracts 365 system.
The need for a comprehensive and full-featured Contract Management system has become a Tier 1 requirement for virtually every Utility and Energy company. Contracts have become the currency of business and a well-architected plan must be employed to manage contracts in order to reduce risks and introduce contract-related efficiencies. This may start with the establishment of a trusted and secure contract repository, followed by automated approvals, standardized contract templates and full e-signature integration.
However, Utilities and Energy Companies have more complex requirements when having to contend with Regulatory Agency Compliance, support for Board Resolutions and Tracking, Bid Management and Supplier Management. For many of these organizations, the imperative is clear, a strategic approach to managing contracts, bids and related information must be established and implemented in order to protect the interests of the organization.
Russ Edelman, founder and CEO of Corridor shared, "A strong foundational contracting process can make or break most organizations." He adds, "Within the realm of Utility and Energy companies, the stakes are even higher as the required overhead associated with Regulatory Agencies (be it NERC or a state-based Energy commission). Here at Corridor, we have had the privilege of consistently making a difference for our Utilities and Energy customers and felt the time was right to share in those experiences; both the good and bad. Having Mark join us on the webinar is a wonderful testament to the partnership we have had in place with Chelan County PUD and we're thrilled to have him share his story on what went right and where adjustments could be introduced."
To register for the webinar, please visit this link on the Corridor Company, Inc. website.
Media Contact
Jessica Alden, Corridor Company, Inc., 888.377.9933, jessica.alden@corridorcompany.com
SOURCE Corridor Company, Inc.