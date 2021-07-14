OTTAWA, Ontario, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it has joined the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program at the Standard partnership level. Members of the TAP program collaborate with VMware to deliver innovative solutions for virtualization and cloud computing. The diversity and depth of the TAP ecosystem provides customers with the flexibility to choose a partner with the right expertise to satisfy their unique needs.
With thousands of members worldwide, the VMware TAP program includes technology partners with the shared goal to bring the best expertise and business solutions for each unique customer environment.
"We welcome Corsa Security as a valued member of the VMware TAP program," said Kristen Edwards, director, Technology Alliance Partner Program, VMware. "This membership means customers can take full advantage of a streamlined cloud infrastructure experience. By joining the program, Corsa Security is working with VMware to develop technologies that can transform customers' environments."
"Automated virtualization of network security infrastructure is critical to business agility," says Carolyn Raab, Chief Product Officer of Corsa Security. "But for this to work it needs to integrate into the broader ecosystem to support our customers' existing firewall and infrastructure investments. We are proud to be a VMware Technology Alliance Partner so that converting physical firewalls to virtual ones will be seamless to our customers and further minimize the need for DevOps resources."
Corsa Security product information, collateral and other assets will be listed within the online VMware Marketplace. The VMware Marketplace is an online marketplace where VMware partners and developers can publish rich marketing content and downloadable software for our customers.
About Corsa Security
Corsa Security is the leader in scaling network security with the first turnkey network security virtualization platform that simplifies how large enterprises and service providers expand traffic inspection, increase threat protection and automate firewall virtualization, at much lower total cost of ownership (TCO). By tightly integrating virtualization with intelligent orchestration, Corsa Security streamlines deployment, management and migration of virtualized next generation firewalls (NGFW) for zero-touch network security operations. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Security services based on their current needs and then pay as they grow while never having to deal with the infrastructure. Learn how Corsa Security is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.
