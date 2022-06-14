Integration of credit-based licensing ensures maximization of firewall credits through scaling and adjusting for capacity surges
OTTAWA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corsa Security, the leader in automating network security virtualization, today announced significant updates to their Corsa Security Orchestrator, a virtual infrastructure manager for deploying, scaling and optimizing on-premise virtual firewalls. The Orchestrator now integrates credit-based licencing from leading firewall vendors, which allows customers to maximize the use of firewall credits through scaling and adjusting for capacity surges. Combined with the pay-as-you-grow model already offered by Corsa Security, this provides industry-leading ROI with 24x faster deployment and 9x lower TCO compared to on-premise hardware firewalls and DIY virtualization. The complete Corsa Security analysis can be found here.
The Corsa Security Orchestrator helps customers save over 78% when they deploy virtual on-premise firewalls instead of hardware and eliminates the up-front CAPEX of physical firewalls. It scales up firewalls when and if needed, re-allocating credits and vCPUs, removing the need for users to predict future capacity needs. And its brand-new UI, further simplifies the management of virtual firewalls by providing a single, intuitive dashboard and zero‑touch operations.
"Over the past several months, we have been listening to our customers about the ongoing challenges they face in trying to replace their on-premise physical firewalls with virtual ones that quickly scale," explained Carolyn Raab, Chief Product Officer at Corsa Security. "Our updated Corsa Security Orchestrator solves many of these issues and our integration of firewall credit licensing goes one step further to address the core concerns around cost and scalability."
Additional Corsa Security Orchestrator features include:
- a single UI to automatically deploy, scale and optimize on-premise virtual firewalls that are hosted on local commodity servers
- a dynamic and aggregated view of all virtual firewalls and the infrastructure while allowing customers to continue using their existing firewall policy managers
- built-in workflows to make it simple to add new virtual firewalls, adjust existing ones, or re-allocate server or firewall resources
- current resource utilization so it can make recommendations on best allocation in the context of the entire set of virtual firewalls
- consolidated summary of the overall health of the infrastructure, including recent events
More information about the Corsa Security Orchestrator can be found here.
About Corsa Security
Corsa Security is the leader in automating network security virtualization, which helps large enterprises and service providers deploy, scale and optimize virtual on-premise firewalls with speed (24x faster deployment), simplicity (zero-touch operations) and savings (9x lower TCO). By tightly integrating firewall virtualization with intelligent orchestration, the Corsa Security Orchestrator provides an aggregated view of all your virtual firewalls while managing their infrastructure health, capacity and performance. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Security services based on their current needs and then pay as they grow by integrating credit-based licensing from our firewall partners. Learn how Corsa Security is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.
Media Contact
Carolyn Raab, Corsa Security, 1 613-858-5800, carolyn.raab@corsa.com
SOURCE Corsa Security