GAINESVILLE, Va., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corscale, the exclusive data center platform of the Patrinely Group, together with its capital partner, USAA Real Estate, has broken ground on the first building of a 300+MW, 130-acre data center campus in Northern Virginia.
The first 72MW of this multi-phase project is expected to come online in Q4 2022 and will consist of a single, two (2) story building with eight (8) data halls and office space totaling approximately 483,000 square feet. Corgan Associates is the architect for the project and HITT Contracting is the general contractor. The first building is available for lease now.
Corscale's Northern Virginia data center campus is planned for 2.3 million square feet over five, two-story buildings and 306MW of utility power. A Dominion Energy on-site substation will deliver power and support densities beyond 300 watts per square foot. The data center campus will feature many energy-efficient features including industry leading cooling techniques, energy tracking, water conservation, and an ultra-low PUE.
"This launch of Corscale's Northern Virginia data center campus is a testament to our vision to develop a global portfolio of sustainable data centers," said Stuart Levinsky, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Corscale. "It will be one of the largest data center developments in Prince William County to launch in 2022."
"Corscale is focused on implementing industry leading de-carbonization and sustainability initiatives. We want to ensure that as stewards of critical natural resources, we enable our client's own goals through real-time energy transparency," said Nic Bustamante, Senior Vice President of Development for Corscale.
Patrinely Group, through its Corscale brand, and USAA Real Estate have teamed up to develop several other data center sites across the United States and the UK. Corscale's expansion plans for the future include the development of sites in London, Santa Clara (CA), Texas and an additional site in Northern Virginia. USAA Real Estate is an integrated global real estate investment firm with a 40-year track record and $30 billion in total assets under management. USAA Real Estate, alongside Bridger Holdings, acquired a significant stake in Patrinely Group in late 2020. Patrinely Group and USAA Real Estate have developed over 50 projects together over the last 35 years.
About Corscale
Corscale Data Centers is focused on delivering sustainability at scale. As the exclusive data center platform of the Patrinely Group, Corscale, together with its capital partner USAA Real Estate, has the capital and global footprint needed to deliver tomorrow's data center, today. The company has assembled a top-tier team of industry professionals who bring decades of experience designing, building, and operating sustainable, high-density data centers for some of the largest and most sophisticated hyperscale operators and enterprises. Corscale delivers highly scalable, secure, and energy-efficient build-to-suit powered shells as well as flexible modular deployments.
To learn more, please visit https://www.corscale.com
About Patrinely Group
With a proven track record of superior performance for its investors and corporate clients over nearly four decades, Patrinely Group is a trusted industry leader in investment, development and management of large-scale, state-of-the-art real estate assets. Patrinely Group is focused on four development sectors: office, multifamily, industrial and, hyperscale data centers, through its Corscale brand. With its new partners, Bridger Holdings and USAA Real Estate, Patrinely Group is now focused on capitalizing on the demand for technology-driven real estate assets. Based in Houston, Patrinely Group has a national footprint with eight offices and has completed $15 billion in projects in 17 states since 1983.
About USAA Real Estate
Along with its affiliate companies, USAA Real Estate invests across the risk spectrum, managing nearly $30 billion in net assets under management for its global client base. USAA Real Estate provides strategic capital for thematic investing, capitalizing on the accelerating demand for technology-driven real estate assets. Investments are diversified across North America and Europe, with a portfolio that includes e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers, as well as multifamily office and hotel properties
