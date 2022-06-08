Corscale will use ZincFive nickel-zinc battery technology at its Gainesville Crossing Data Campus in Northern Virginia and standardize the technology across the company's data center portfolio
GAINVESVILLE, Va., June 8, 2022 Corscale, the exclusive data center platform of the Patrinely Group, has announced that it will be deploying Nickel-Zinc (NiZn) battery technology from ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions for UPS applications.
Unlike traditional Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) or volatile Lithium-Ion battery based Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS) solutions, ZincFive's NiZn is a technology that offers a host of benefits to data center operators including higher power densities, greater reliability, enhanced safety, and a lower carbon footprint.
"For Corscale, circularity and sustainability are core to our development philosophy," said Nic Bustamante, SVP Data Center Development at Corscale. "ZincFive's nickel-zinc battery energy storage solution provides us with a better form factor, minimizes our maintenance schedule, allows us to deploy pre-commissioned capacity faster, offers a lower total cost of ownership, eliminates thermal runway concerns, and is fully recyclable – something VRLA and Lithium-ion cannot match. When you look at the detrimental impact on the environment that lead, lithium, and cobalt pose end of life, you realize that nickel-zinc recyclability provides long-term benefits beyond the data center."
Nickel-zinc battery systems have been around for more than 100 years. Thomas Edison received a patent for a rechargeable nickel-zinc battery system in 1901. The NiZn chemistry performs well in high-drain applications because of the higher energy-to-mass and power-to-mass ratios and are ideal for Megawatt (MW) class UPS inverters found in today's hyperscale data center environments. And because nickel and zinc are abundant globally, the risks of reliance on conflict minerals are minimized.
"Corscale has integrated sustainability into their data center development philosophy," said ZincFive CEO and Co-Founder Tim Hysell. "We have been working with Nic and the team at Corscale to deploy our BC Series UPS battery cabinets at their Gainesville Crossing data center, which will provide them with the industry's most powerful, safe, reliable, and sustainable battery technology available. We look forward to helping Corscale standardize this technology across their data center portfolio, advancing our shared commitment to reducing carbon footprint and operating costs without sacrificing safety or performance."
Corscale recently announced a partnership with nZero to reduce the company's Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Corscale will use the platform to track emissions data from across its supply chain to better understand the benefits of working with ZincFive's lighter weight nickel-zinc technology on transportation fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
About Corscale
Corscale Data Centers is focused on delivering sustainability at scale. As the exclusive data center platform of the Patrinely Group, Corscale, together with its capital partner USAA Real Estate is delivering tomorrow's data center, today. The company has assembled a top-tier team of industry professionals who bring decades of experience designing, building, and operating sustainable, high-density data centers for some of the largest and most sophisticated hyperscale operators and enterprises. Corscale delivers highly scalable, secure, and energy-efficient build-to-suit powered shells as well as flexible modular deployments. To learn more, please visit https://www.corscale.com
About ZincFive
ZincFive® is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. With more than 90 patents awarded, ZincFive technology harnesses The Power of Good Chemistry to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide high power density and performance to mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit http://www.zincfive.com.
ZincFive is a registered trademark and the ZincFive logo and The Power of Good Chemistry are trademarks of ZincFive, Inc.
Media Contact: mailto:media@zincfive.com [media@zincfive.com __title__ ]
Media Contact
Carolyn M Drushel, Patrinely Group, 1 7138402700, cmd@patrinely.com
SOURCE ZincFive