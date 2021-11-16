ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corserv Solutions, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, has launched its modern issuer processing and account management platform: Payment Cards as a Service API (PCaaSA). Corserv's advanced API technology empowers fintechs and financial institutions to issue payment cards for their customers, whatever their business model.
PCaaSA is secure, configurable and developer-friendly featuring APIs and support as well as software development kits in multiple languages. Corserv's in-depth analytics and reporting will provide fintechs with the insights needed to manage a profitable card issuing program.
"Payment cards are tables stakes for embedded finance and fintechs and financial institutions need to be able to quickly offer innovative new card programs," said Anil Goyal, President at Corserv. "Corserv brings decades of experience and deep expertise in payment card issuing. We customize our services and APIs to the needs of fintechs and banks for their specific solution."
Key features of the PCaaSA platform include KYC verification service, physical cards, virtual cards, cooperative authorization, fraud management, account hierarchy, product configuration, spend controls, mobile wallets, dispute handling, settlement, and transaction details.
Corserv is dedicated to enabling fintechs with solutions that accelerate time to market by providing the building blocks such as bringing a sponsor bank for fintechs, ensuring that fintechs are not required to undergo expensive PCI compliance by sending tokenized card numbers, and managing fraud so fintechs can focus on their core competencies.
About Corserv
Corserv provides payment card issuing programs for credit cards, debit cards, prepaid cards, P-cards, and virtual cards that enables Banks and Fintechs to deliver competitive, branded payment services to their customers. Corserv's secure hosted programs combine our credit, compliance and marketing expertise with our modern online solution and open APIs – everything clients need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. Our Bank and Fintech clients increase their earnings per share by benefitting from loan interest, interchange, fee income and economies of scale from Corserv's client base. Most importantly, they deepen their customer relationships. For more information, please visit https://www.corservsolutions.com/
