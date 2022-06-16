Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Fintech. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.
ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corserv, a company that empowers banks and fintechs with payment card issuing programs, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Fintech. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.
This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.
Fifty firms made the list this year with U.S. workforces ranging in size from just 15 employees at Moca Financial ranked #6, to 627 at Cross River ranked #40, to more than 6,700 staff members at Jack Henry which ranked #48. Corserv is ranked #10. The 2022 list was published by Arizent brand American Banker. The full article is available here.
"Since the beginning we understood the power of flexibility when it comes to working remotely," said Jerry Craft, CEO at Corserv. "Being able to source talent from across the country and not have to worry about physical location has allowed us to attract top tier talent."
"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."
To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.
Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.
For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit http://www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or write to penny.crosman@arizent.com.
About Corserv
Corserv provides payment services including a turnkey issuing program for credit cards, P-cards, and virtual cards that enables Banks and Fintechs to deliver competitive, branded payment services to their customers. Corserv's secure hosted programs combine our credit, compliance and marketing expertise with our modern online solution and open APIs – everything clients need to quickly build a successful card-issuing business. Our Bank and Fintech clients increase their earnings per share by benefitting from loan interest, interchange, fee income and economies of scale from Corserv's client base. Most importantly, they deepen their customer relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com.
