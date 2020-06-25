WASHINGTON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha (http://www.corsha.com), a leading cybersecurity company that is defining the landscape of API security, announces it has been recognized as one of the prestigious Global CyberTech 100 innovative companies of 2020. This list was announced to identify the world's next generation of cybertechnology companies for financial institutions as they consider and develop their most secure strategies.
Corsha was selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 CyberTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global. The solution providers who made the final list were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.
"Established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest security technology in the market to protect their organizations from data leaks and cyber-attacks," said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar. "The CyberTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as Threat Management, Data Governance, Cloud Security, Employee Risk and Fraud Prevention," he added.
"We are honored to be recognized by CyberTech 100 for this award," said Chris Simkins, co-founder & CEO of Corsha. "In the cloud, everything uses APIs and the compromise of API credentials is a top of mind cybersecurity concern among financial enterprises. Corsha's platform not only secures APIs, but enables full visibility into API activity across cloud and enterprise networks."
About Corsha
Corsha is a leading cybersecurity company that is defining the landscape of API security. Its game changing API Security Platform solves the broadening security concerns that enterprises are facing because of the increasing reliance on APIs and machine-to-machine connections. Our platform empowers CTOs, CISOs, and other security professionals to protect their data and applications as they traverse hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Corsha has developed the first and only multi-factor authentication for APIs. Our platform cryptographically defines the network so that only authorized endpoints can connect to applications and data, providing the same security guarantees for machines that have been proven successful with human users – i.e. dynamic, out-of-ban multi-factor authentication. The result is a dynamic identity for every deployed machine, enabling API activity to be controlled from a central management and full visibility into API activity across cloud and enterprise networks.
Corsha's platform, which can be deployed as Corsha Cloud (SaaS) or Corsha Enterprise (self-hosted), is fully automated, cloud-native, highly scalable, and platform agnostic.
Corsha's D.C. location is at 8618 Westwood Center Drive, Suite 310, Tysons Corner, Virginia, 22182. For more information, visit: www.corsha.com, (571) 748-5010
For media inquiries, please contact: Bonnie Manousos, bonnie@corsha.com, (571) 213-5626
About CyberTech100
The CyberTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative CyberTech companies for financial institutions. The list recognizes the next generation of solution providers shaping the future of the information security and CyberTech industries. The list aims to help senior executives and cybersecurity professionals evaluate which technology solutions have market potential and are most likely to succeed and have a lasting impact on the industry.