SAVANNAH, Ga., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corstrata is pleased to announce its hire of Rachel Bracken as Client Success Manager for Provider Services. Bracken is a recognized and experienced specialist in coding, OASIS review, and claims management. With more than a decade of experience in the Home Health industry, she comes to Corstrata with an optimistic perspective on the industry's growth opportunities.
"Making a wound program work requires a strong coding and billing department," states Rachel Bracken. "Many good ideas come to the market but fail ineffectively fitting into the care process and stand the test of billing and financial systems."
Joseph Ebberwein, co-Founder and CFO of Corstrata, states, "As CMS tightens compliance in OASIS and RAPs, it also telegraphs the interest in serving wounds in the home through its favorable PDGM rates. We believe Rachel's skills will bring significant advances in our work with Home Health Providers."
With the goal of improving workflow, decreasing costs, and diminishing the risk of billing errors, Bracken will focus on processes and procedures that integrate Corstrata into client workflow. "In the initial days, my efforts will be focused on getting to know our customers," says Bracken. She expands on her perspective, "There is no single workflow model. At a minimum, the various home health provider electronic systems and regional payer contracts dictate a flexible approach. Each client needs to know we are focused on their unique needs."
In deciding to offer Bracken a role with Corstrata, Ebberwein recognizes the opportunity the Company has to provide the market, "Telehealth is here to stay! By expanding access to wound and ostomy specialists, Home Health programs will contribute to broader patient choice initiatives, as the hospitals adopt emerging models to get patients safely home."
ABOUT CORSTRATA. Corstrata solves the problem of critical access to wound expertise by offering an outsourced, tech-enabled telehealth services solution to support healthcare stakeholders - healthcare providers, payers, and industry companies. Corstrata's team of senior-level, wound-certified nurses, are coupled with the most advanced, cost-effective wound dressings and the latest evidence-based treatments to ensure delivery of the right patient support at the most significant point of need – the bedside.
