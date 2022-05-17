Cortavo stands out as a Next Level of Excellence Business in Cobb County, Georgia
ATLANTA, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cortavo, a managed services provider of IT based in Atlanta, is proud to announce that they have been recognized by the Cobb Chamber during their Small Business of the Year awards as a Next Level of Excellence Business.
In 2004, Cobb Chamber began showcasing the Top 25 Small Businesses as the exceptional companies that make Cobb an influential and thriving community. By 2012, Cobb Chamber created the Small Business Hall of Fame to shine a spotlight on the growing number of touchstone businesses that continue to raise the standard for small businesses in Cobb County. The Next Level of Excellence Award won by Cortavo recognizes the top 3 companies who have exceeded SBA size standards and continue to soar.
To be considered for the Small Business of the Year award, Cobb Chamber requests that their members participate in a rigorous application detailing the finer points of company history, growth trajectories, sales and revenue, volunteer work and charity, innovation, culture, perks and future growth.
"I'm grateful for this award, as is everyone here at Cortavo who took the time to participate. We live in a digital age where companies can exist solely on the internet," remarked Hesam Lamei, Founder and CEO of Cortavo, "Yet, Cortavo holds an office address in a real community, and we're manned by real people who live here. Cobb Chamber vetted us very thoroughly and we rose to the challenge and proved that we are a consummate member of the Cobb County business community and that our roots run deep. We hope this award spotlights Cortavo to many other Cobb County businesses and sheds light on the ways we can serve them."
Fulfilling its longstanding tradition of publicly announcing its winners, the Cobb Chamber named the 2022 Small Businesses of the Year and awarded the Top 20 Small Businesses at an awards breakfast on May 16 at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theater, recognizing the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and its economy.
About Cortavo
Cortavo is an all-inclusive managed IT solution. Based in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo provides all the hardware, software, network infrastructure, 24/7/365 tech support and cloud services necessary to manage small to medium-sized business technology needs and challenges at a flat monthly fee. Cortavo manages technology expansion and supports thousands of small business employees throughout the southeastern United States.
For customer service or media inquiries, please call 1-866-267-8286, visit http://www.Cortavo.com or connect with Cortavo.
About the Cobb Chamber and the Small Business of the Year Award
As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.
In 1982, the Small Business of the Year awards were established to honor the important role that small businesses play in the Cobb community and the economy. In 2004, the Top 25 small businesses were also showcased as the exceptional companies that keep Cobb influential and thriving.
