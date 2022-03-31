Three projects honored for innovative manufacturing processes
INDIANAPOLIS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the third consecutive year, Corteva Agriscience has been recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for its leadership in manufacturing. The company will be honored with three Manufacturing Leadership Awards on June 29, 2022. Corteva Agriscience was honored for outstanding achievement in the following technology and manufacturing categories:
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Award for agricultural product manufacturing improvement via advanced analytics
- Operational Excellence Award for Isoclast® active capacity expansion and yield improvement project
- Sustainability and the Circular Economy Award for the company's use of advanced technology in the product manufacturing for the company's Reklemel™ active technology
"Corteva Agriscience is honored to be recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Awards and National Association of Manufacturers," said Balaji Venkataraman, Vice President of Manufacturing and Technology, Corteva Agriscience. "Corteva Agriscience is focused on solutions that help growers meet the evolving needs of society and farmers. Our teams are relentlessly challenged to produce innovative technology that optimizes and streamlines the manufacturing process, delivering products that help farmers improve productivity in a sustainable way."
About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards
The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing through digital transformation. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. The highest-scoring High Achiever in each project category, 2022 Manufacturers of the Year, and 2022 Manufacturing Leader of the Year will be unveiled at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 29, 2022.
For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/.
About the Manufacturing Leadership Council
Founded in 2008 and now a division of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Leadership Council's mission is to help manufacturing companies transition to the digital model of manufacturing by focusing on the technological, organizational, and leadership dimensions of change. With more than 3,300 senior-level members from many of the world's leading manufacturing companies, the MLC focuses on the intersection of advanced digital technologies, growth and improvement opportunities in operations, and changes to leadership and organizational structures as manufacturing enterprises pursue their journey to Manufacturing 4.0.
http://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com
About the National Association of Manufacturers
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.
The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come.
