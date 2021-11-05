WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva Agriscience was recognized as a winner in two Crop Science award categories at the 14th annual Crop Science Forum, hosted virtually from London on November 3. The prestigious awards celebrate best-in-class scientific, technological and leadership initiatives in crop protection and digital agriculture industries worldwide.
"It is an honor to be recognized with such highly regarded awards in not one, but two categories," said Sam Eathington, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Corteva Agriscience. "These awards reflect the many ways we are making a positive impact on the environment and addressing farmer challenges by leading with scientific excellence and innovation while also engaging directly with growers. Congratulations to the entire Corteva Agriscience team on these tremendous achievements."
Corteva achieved the highest accolades in the following categories:
Best New Crop Protection Product or Trait: Inatreq™ active fungicide
Inatreq active delivers superior efficacy on key diseases in cereals and bananas such as Septoria leaf blotch and black sigatoka, helping to make farmers' businesses more profitable, reducing time pressure and making farming more sustainable. Inatreq is the first member of a new class of fungicides (picolinamides) providing the first new target site of action in wheat and bananas in over 15 years. This innovative and naturally derived fungicide helps increase yield and is an essential tool for managing fungicide resistance risk. It has excellent application flexibility, achieves uniform crop coverage, offers curative control and uniquely provides persistent protection.
Best Public Outreach Program: Ag Women Leadership Academy
The Ag Women Leadership Academy (AWLA) was created by Corteva in collaboration with the Brazilian Association of Agribusiness (ABAG) and business school Fundação Dom Cabral. Piloted in Brazil in 2019, the AWLA and its impact continue to grow across Latin America, with more than 7,500 women impacted by established and new programs to date. The eight-month program supports and encourages the advancement of women in agribusiness, training future leaders through education, collaboration, and advocating for agricultural technologies, including crop genetics and crop protection.
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry – including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
# # #
11/5/21
™ ® ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.
Media Contact
Kacey Birchmier, Corteva Agriscience, 515-305-0085, kacey.birchmier@corteva.com
SOURCE Corteva Agriscience