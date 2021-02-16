WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva Agriscience has been named a "2021 Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). This distinction is achieved by scoring 100% on HRC's Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The CEI assesses employment policies, benefits and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees. Corteva also earned top ratings in the 2021 HRC Equidad MX report, standing out as an employer in Mexico committed to creating LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices in their workplaces. These recognitions follow the late 2020 recognition that Corteva was named a 2020 Best of the Best Corporations for Inclusion by the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC).
"Our vision is to boldly embrace the power of inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) to enrich the lives of our employees and strengthen the performance of our company, while advancing equity in agriculture," said Meghan Cassidy, SVP, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, Corteva Agriscience. "We are honored to receive these recognitions from HRC for our strong commitment to our LGBTQ+ colleagues. However, we are still in the early phases of our ID&E journey and will not rest until our vision is fully realized."
Corteva proudly supports eight business resource groups (BRGs), including Corteva Pride for LGBTQ+ employees and allies. Additionally, Corteva has signed the Business Statement for Transgender Equality and is an annual sponsor of the Out & Equal Workplace Summit. Ongoing, the company advocates for legislation promoting LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion.
"We're pleased to see the external recognition of our new company for our LGBTQ+ policies and practices. At Corteva Agriscience, we strive to enable a culture of ID&E, to create an environment where employees are actively engaged, differences are embraced and varying perspectives help to better serve the needs of customers," said Rajan Gajaria, EVP, Business Platforms, Corteva Agriscience, Pride Executive Sponsor.
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
2/16/21
