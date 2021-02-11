WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva Agriscience and Dadelos Agrosolutions, S.L., an affiliate of Ajinomoto Co., Inc., announced today an agreement to develop, validate and commercialize biostimulants for farmers around the globe.
Recognized for combining its extensive expertise of biostimulant technologies and their modes of action, Dadelos Agrosolutions develops technologies that achieve desired effects on plant nutrition use efficiency, plant metabolism and stress response.
"This agreement furthers our commitment to offering farmers biologicals for crop protection, including a complete line of biostimulant solutions based on demonstrated effects and predictable results," said Rajan Gajaria, Executive Vice President, Business Platforms, Corteva Agriscience. "Our agreement with Dadelos Agrosolutions is another step in demonstrating our efforts to building our biological portfolio by collaborating with the leading experts in their fields."
"The technologies and crop solutions that we have been developing for the last 24 years aim to help the industry and the farmers to produce more food of better quality while reducing impact on the environment. Our mission is a clear example of the Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV) and the philosophy of Ajinomoto to consistently engage in initiatives to solve social issues through business," said Norbert Pons, Chief Executive Officer of Dadelos Agrosolutions, S.L.
"This agreement with Corteva Agriscience confirms the interest of our collaborators and clients for our science- based solutions, our capacity to innovate and our continuous efforts to constantly create added value for our customers around the world," he added.
Corteva's newly created global Biologicals portfolio is dedicated to developing biostimulants, biocontrol and pheromone products with proven, predictable performance that work side-by-side with conventional crop protection solutions. These options will help farmers meet changing market expectations while keeping their land productive and healthy and are in line with the Corteva Agriscience 2030 Sustainability Goals.
Details of the agreement were not disclosed.
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
About Dadelos Agrosolutions, S.L
Affiliate of Ajinomoto Co., Inc, Dadelos Agrosolutions, S.L. is a company fully dedicated to Research, Production and Sale of a wide range of biosolutions for the Agriculture Industry. The company is based in Valencia (Spain) and has been providing the industry with an extensive range of biostimulants, biofertilizers and biological solutions for the last 24 years. More information can be found at http://www.agro2agri.com.
The Ajinomoto Group, unlocking the power of amino acids, aims to resolve food and health issues associated with dietary habits and aging, and contribute to greater wellness for people worldwide.
Based on the corporate message "Eat Well, Live Well.", we have been scientifically pursuing the possibilities of amino acids to aim for future growth by creating new value through sustainable and innovative solutions for communities and society.
The Ajinomoto Group has offices in 35 countries and regions and sells products in more than 130 countries and regions. In fiscal 2019, sales were 1.1000 trillion yen (10.1 billion U.S. dollars).
To learn more, visit http://www.ajinomoto.com.
