BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YouBase, Inc., the creator of the Cortex App Project (http://crtx.app) has received a BUILD Grant via the Polygon Developer Support Program to build Web3 and open metaverse solutions on the Polygon and Ethereum Blockchain Ecosystems. Cortex is a new application that will make it simple to build crypto into every page on the web, creating a solid foundation for Web3 and emerging metaverse applications.
Leonard Kish, CEO and Co-founder of YouBase and Cortex App says:
"Our goal at Cortex is to allow anyone to achieve the benefits of Web3 and build their own metaverse. Cortex will let users control their entire Web3 presence including, tokens, data, social relationships, web properties, and even public/private data infrastructure. For developers, we are bringing a consistent structure to the metaverse with decentralized domains, identities, URLs, and data in one place. By building on Polygon, our community will have the flexibility to tokenize and transact at very low cost."
Ishan Negi, NFT/Gaming Lead at Polygon (https://polygon.technology) says:
"We are proud to support the development and launch of Cortex. Cortex is building easy-to-use tools for anyone to build a Web3 presence that is owned by the users, creating their own part of the metaverse. The Cortex application and the human-readable wallet URLs together have the potential to play a major role in easing the transition to Web3 for everyone, with new use cases on-chain, off-chain, and across chains."
Josh Robinson, CTO and Co-founder of YouBase and Cortex App says:
"Polygon, with its low-cost transactions, high scalability, and simple Ethereum integration, is the natural choice to allow users to interact with Web3 in many new ways. We have already moved some DNS contracts onto Polygon with Butterfly Protocol to create a cross-chain Web3 DNS environment. This is just the start to what we will be launching on Polygon in the coming months."
Decentralized Domain Name Systems (DNSs) are web domains managed by smart contracts on blockchains rather than centralized DNS servers of the legacy web. Having Cortex on Polygon will be another step toward coordinating domain names across blockchain chains like Ethereum and Cardano. Cortex application makes it simple to create pages, browse and interact in an environment where every page is also a crypto wallet address. This is a major step in unlocking the power of Web3 across chains.
About Cortex App
The Cortex App is a decentralized notebook, web3 publishing tool and wallet in one. Ultimate tool for creating, collaborating and publishing on an open metaverse.
About Polygon
Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon's scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 3000+ applications hosted, ~600M total transactions processed, ~60M unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.
If you're an Ethereum Developer, you're already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon's fast and secure txns for your Dapp, get started here.

About YouBase
YouBase is a company founded upon "a cryptographic, individual-centric data store," where anyone can control their data independently of third parties. The core technology of YouBase, the YouBase Distributed Data Protocol (YDDP), includes: "HD Name," a crypto wallet namespace; "HD Data," a wallet tied to a distributed data store; and "HD Entanglement," a key-exchange protocol to create private, shared data structures.
