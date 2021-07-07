BOULDER, Colo., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- YouBase, Inc. is launching a revolutionary new platform for web3 called Cortex App. Cortex will make it simple to create web pages and display digital assets on a fully decentralized web where each page has both a cryptographic address and web address.
The platform will combine decentralized data along with the Butterfly Protocol decentralized domain name service (DNS.) By using Cortex with Butterfly domains, users will be able to create web pages where no one server controls the content nor location that's published. Each page will be associated with a human-readable key for use in crypto transactions and writing on-chain.
"The combination of Cortex and Butterfly Protocol will open a lot of new crypto use cases and uses for crypto," said Leonard Kish, a co-founder of YouBase. "Cortex provides new dimensions of usability for a crypto web. Butterfly Protocol uses a unique architecture for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, so you can add structure to NFT-based domains but also hold NFTs in that structure. These 'NFT trees,' when we combine them with decentralized data, allow for a whole new level of data independence as well as a new way to link and architect around digital assets. Cortex becomes a browser and publishing tool for the emerging crypto web."
Josh Robinson, the architect of both Cortex and the Butterfly Protocol, said there will be many new ways to interact with digital assets. "As people start to have hundreds of digital assets, they are really cumbersome to make meaningful and useful. By creating a more robust architecture, we provide better ways to organize and interact with digital assets. New kinds of linking, called "blockchain links," also enable lots of new contexts for bringing legacy web and crypto web together."
"We allow those assets to have data attached to them, so you can do things like display your NFTs or digital goods in more meaningful ways. In addition, we make publishing in this decentralized environment, either publicly or privately, very simple. Anyone can now create a web3 page and receive tokens at that web address."
Cortex will have a fully-owned top level domain on the Butterfly Protocol at ".crtx." Users will be able to buy subdomains under that domain to start publishing both on a decentralized web and on the traditional web. "Users will be able to have a whole new decentralized identity so they message, publish, and share around assets. At the same time they can use crypto addresses they can remember and use for branding" said Kish.
There's also a new level of privacy control. "Maybe one of the best features of Cortex is being able to create public and private spaces with linking that remains consistent," he continued.
Cortex will launch the namespace and the Cortex application on Polygon in August.
About Butterfly Protocol: Butterfly Protocol is a decentralized DNS system run by a Distributed Autonomous Organization (DAO.) In Butterfly Protocol, each domain is an NFT managed by a smart contract. Subdomains are created with so-called NFT trees, where subdomain NFTs are related to parents.
About YouBase. YouBase is a company founded upon "a cryptographic, individual-centric data store," where anyone can control their data independently of third parties. The core technology of YouBase, The YouBase Distributed Data Protocol (YDDP), includes: "HD Name," a crypto wallet namespace; "HD Data," a wallet tied to a distributed data store; and "HD Entanglement," a key-exchange protocol to create private, shared data structures.
About Cortex App: The ultimate decentralized note and page creation tool for Web3. Visit https://crtx.app.
Media Contact
Nate DiNiro, Cortex App, +1 7209982367, info@youbase.io
SOURCE Cortex App