HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corva, the leader in real-time drilling and completions analytics, and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE: NEX, "NexTier"), a leading oilfield services company in U.S. land basins, announced a strategic technology partnership. Designed to optimize completions, reduce well costs and improve ESG performance by leveraging the combined strengths of their digital oilfield solutions, the partnership provides a single, unified solution to accelerate innovation and optimize every completions operation.
For operators, the Corva/NexTier collaboration delivers an entirely new realm of data-driven benefits – for every NexTier fracturing fleet. These include customized visualization platforms; instantaneous communications; 24/7, dedicated engineering expertise; automated, AI-powered failsafes and alerts; and a significant reduction of nonproductive time.
"Through our strategic partnership with NexTier, we are bringing together two amazing teams with a shared vision and common culture of continuous innovation and improvement," said Ryan Dawson, CEO and founder of Corva. "We've enabled a revolutionary synergy of people, technology and data that creates new opportunities to drive out inefficiencies at the wellsite, maximize returns on every new well and elevate ESG. It's exciting for us to leverage NexTier's NexHub® extensive digital infrastructure, and I can't wait to see the future of completions with Corva as an innovation accelerator," Dawson commented.
NexTier's NexHub Digital Center integrates leading-edge data, digital technologies, and industry expertise to optimize remote operations engineering, trucking and supply-chain logistics, and equipment health monitoring. Leveraging Corva's advanced analytics, KPIs, and robust visualization platform in a recent field test, NexTier safely completed more than 100 stages from a first-of-its-kind control center, located more than 50 miles from the wellsite.
"Real-time data and analytics enable us to manage completions remotely and transition crews out of the red zone, which provides unprecedented power to reduce cost per barrel, minimize risks, and boost efficiencies for our customers," said Robert Drummond, President and CEO of NexTier Oilfield Solutions. "Our NexHub Digital Center had already made great strides in integrating activities and improving data transparency across the full scope of the wellsite. And now, partnering with Corva, we're able to achieve a whole new level of digital optimization."
Leveraging Corva's category-leading drilling and completions platforms, the partnership will enable NexTier to rapidly integrate new digital products and services, as well as providing Corva with a wealth of historical data and wellsite expertise. NexTier's software development team is working closely with Corva to develop the first generation of NexHub apps, which will be available through the Corva App Store.
Corva is a Houston-based technology startup focused on helping oil & gas companies to optimize drilling and completions through real-time data insights and analytics. The company built a first-of-its-kind software platform for delivering a suite of nearly 100 mobile and web apps to monitor drilling and completions, identify hazardous conditions, and give users recommendations based on current and historical subsurface data. As a result, Corva increases rate of penetration, improves frac performance, and reduces costly rig downtime. Corva's software products support oil & gas drilling operations across North America with hundreds of users, including drilling engineers, superintendents, rig crews, and management. For more information, please visit http://www.corva.ai.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership, and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable, and plentiful sources of energy.
Media Contact
Ben Parker, Corva, 281 636-9055, ben@stratosagency.com
SOURCE Corva