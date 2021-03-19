GENEVA, Switzerland, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BeautyQol questionnaire was developed in 13 countries (France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Russia, the United States, Brazil, Japan, India, China, and South Africa) and validated in 16 languages for measuring how cosmetic products and good physical appearance improve Quality of Life (QoL). While the original version contained 42 questions to assess 5 dimensions of QoL, the new BeautyQol version released today is an innovative shorter version comprising only 14 questions which scientific validity and reliability were confirmed in 3231 subjects. Such as the original version, the short form of the BeautyQol instrument generates one overall QoL score, as well as five sub-scores, one for each dimension measured: social life, self-confidence, mood, energy and attractiveness.
Dr Ariel Beresniak, Chief Executive Officer of Data Mining International said: "This new short version of the BeautyQol questionnaire will now allow a greater number of academic organizations and industrial cosmetic research groups to assess quality of life improvement with cosmetic products, and to carry out comparative studies using a very simple, sensitive and reliable instrument. There is no doubt that this new measuring tool will be adopted as the gold standard for cosmetic and aesthetic products research and evaluation".
According to the World Health Organization definition of health: "Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity". Hence, by measuring how much cosmetic products improve QoL, the new short form version of BeautyQol evaluates how much they also improve overall health.
The BeautyQol instrument will be adapted for additional countries and languages in order to enable international comparative studies, and to also better assess cultural differences in the use of cosmetic products.
About Data Mining International
Data Mining International SA is an independent international research agency based in Geneva (Switzerland), specialized in Outcome Research, advanced simulation modelling for decision-making, risk assessment, health technology assessment and business model innovation. The agency's ambition is to bring innovative solutions to international research organizations through the development of new assessment tools and methodologies.
