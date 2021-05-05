TROY, Mich., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For globally operating manufacturing companies, forecasts and cost analyses are a requirement in financial planning and corporate management in order to be able to evaluate new investments, project plans and bid submissions and the financial consequences thereof.
In its recently published white paper, FACTON, manufacturer of the Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) suite, discusses guidelines of reliable cost analyses and their scenarios. "For reliable corporate management, project cost modelling provides the best conditions for comprehensively assessing the opportunities and risks of long-term supply agreements or new investments," says Alexander M. Swoboda, CEO of FACTON.
The white paper takes into account key requirements for a dynamic corporate management such as collaborative working on cost projects and the immediate availability of project and financial key figures.
Contents of the white paper
- Conditions for meaningful cost analyses
- Checking projects with company-wide distributed cost data
- Preparing decision papers quickly and reliably
- Evaluating large-scale procurement projects in context
- Checking costs of long-term contracts over the contractual period
- Reducing time for decision-making
The white paper can be downloaded free of charge from the FACTON website: https://www.facton.com/resources/white-paper-cost-and-scenario-analysis
About FACTON
The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product lifecycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy, and secure their profitability.
FACTON was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart, and Detroit. The international portfolio of customers includes Ford Motor Company, Henniges Automotive, Mahle Behr, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche, and other renowned manufacturers.
