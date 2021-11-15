COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

  • Revenues of $12,646, a 19.6% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2020.
  • Operating expenses, excluding a third quarter 2020 impairment loss of $939, were down 18.0% to $4,152, compared to $5,062 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • GAAP net income of $364 or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $8,292, or ($5.17) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Adjusted earnings of ($237), or ($0.14) per diluted share, compared to $372, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $74, compared to $974 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

Scott Switzer, the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Increased customer order activity throughout the second and third quarters of 2021 contributed to one of our strongest backlogs entering the fourth quarter, which we began to realize in the month of October. The Costar transformation of providing compelling products, leveraging strengths across the organization, reducing debt, and driving profitability remains on track."

Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "Sustained cost and cash flow management drove decreases in operating expenses, allowing us to further reduce our debt position by $800 over the prior quarter. We addressed the difficult global supply chain environment in two primary ways: by limiting expenses and standardizing demand planning across our organization to provide better visibility of inventory. With product demand improving, as reflected in our quotation and bookings activity, we are actively managing supply chain challenges to fulfill existing orders and meet strengthening customer demand." 

The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Auditor's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, restructuring costs, impairment loss, revaluation of deferred tax asset, modification to inventory reserve policy, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment loss, modification to inventory reserve policy, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP net income (loss): 



Quarter

Ended

9/30/21

Quarter

Ended

9/30/20

Nine Months

Ended

9/30/21

Nine Months

Ended

9/30/20

Adjusted Earnings

(237)

372

(357)

1,036

Less:









    Stock-Based Compensation

(29)

(27)

(54)

(112)

    Intangible Amortization

(254)

(318)

(882)

(953)

    Restructuring Costs







(635)

    Impairment Loss



(939)



(939)

    Revaluation of Deferred Tax Asset



(4,614)



(4,614)

    Modification to Inventory Reserve Policy



(2,766)



(2,766)

    PPP Loan Forgiveness





3,060



    Accrual of Employee Retention Credit

884



2,660



Net Income (Loss)

364

(8,292)

4,427

(8,983)













Quarter

Ended

9/30/21

Quarter

Ended

9/30/20

Nine Months

Ended

9/30/21

Nine Months

Ended

9/30/20

Adjusted EBITDA

74

974

729

2,124

Less:









    Interest

(240)

(205)

(740)

(703)

    Income Taxes (Benefit)

16

(4,896)

(51)

(4,653)

    Depreciation

(87)

(115)

(295)

(346)

    Intangible Amortization

(254)

(318)

(882)

(953)

    Stock-Based Compensation

(29)

(27)

(54)

(112)

    Restructuring Costs







(635)

    Impairment Loss



(939)



(939)

    Modification to Inventory Reserve Policy



(2,766)



(2,766)

    PPP Loan Forgiveness





3,060



    Accrual of Employee Retention Credit

884



2,660



Net Income (Loss)

364

(8,292)

4,427

(8,983)

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2020. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

* * * * *

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)















































September 30 2021



December 31, 2020











(Reviewed)





(Audited)

ASSETS























Current assets















   Cash and cash equivalents





$

5



$

480

   Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts











      of $217 and $175, respectively



6,581





8,579

   Inventories







13,889





14,225

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets





3,829





2,170



Total current assets







24,304





25,454



















Non-current assets

















   Property and equipment, net







238





533

   Deferred financing costs, net













20

   Intangible assets, net







5,529





6,411

   Goodwill









5,574





5,574

   Right of use assets, net







1,461





2,185

   Other non-current assets







109





149











(661)









Total non-current assets





12,911





14,872





















Total assets





$

37,215



$

40,326





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















































Current liabilities















   Accounts payable





$

6,204



$

4,591

   Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



3,819





5,141

   Line of credit







9,502





13,024

   Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized 











       financing fees







3,003





3,592

   Current maturities of lease liabilities





843





1,049



Total current liabilities





23,371





27,397



















Long-Term liabilities















   Payroll Protection Program loan











3,025

   Deferred tax liability







116





116

   Non-current maturities of lease liabilities





764





1,340



Total long-term liabilities





880





4,481



Total liabilities







24,251





31,878



















Stockholders' Equity















   Preferred stock















   Common stock







3





3

   Additional paid-in capital







157,775





157,686

   Accumulated deficit







(140,293)





(144,720)

Less common stock held in treasury, at cost





(4,521)





(4,521)



Total stockholders' equity





12,964





8,448





















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

37,215



$

40,326



















 

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)















Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,









2021



2020



2021



2020











(Reviewed)





(Reviewed)





(Reviewed)





(Reviewed)































Net revenues





$

12,646



$

15,727



$

38,145



$

47,395

Cost of revenues







8,789





12,917





25,479





32,449































Gross profit







3,857





2,810





12,666





14,946































Selling, general and administrative expenses





3,413





4,065





10,778





13,448































Engineering and development expense





739





997





2,357





3,552































Restructuring costs

























635































Impairment loss













939











939









































4,152





6,001





13,135





18,574































Loss from operations







(295)





(3,191)





(469)





(3,628)































Other income (expenses)





























Interest expense







(240)





(205)





(740)





(703)



Other income, net







883











5,687





1

Total other income (expenses), net





643





(205)





4,947





(702)































Income (loss) before taxes







348





(3,396)





4,478





(4,330)

Income tax provision (benefit)





(16)





4,896





51





4,653































Net income (loss)





$

364



$

(8,292)



$

4,427



$

(8,983)





























































Net income (loss) per share:



























Basic





$

0.22



$

(5.17)



$

2.68



$

(5.63)































































Diluted





$

0.22



$

(5.17)



$

2.68



$

(5.63)











5879











5879





































Weighted average shares outstanding:



























Basic







1,652





1,603





1,649





1,596































































Diluted







1,655





1,603





1,652





1,596































 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costar-technologies-inc-announces-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-ended-september-30-2021-301424888.html

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.