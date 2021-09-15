SAN LUIS, Colo., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costilla County has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Costilla County invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 320 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado and Wyoming. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Costilla County ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only local government posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides Costilla County more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs," said Ben Doon, County Administrator, when asked why their organization decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The Costilla County invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 318 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About Costilla County:
Costilla County has a recorded history dating back to 1540, the year Coronado explored the Southwest. The area was originally settled as part of a Mexican Land Grant and it is home to the oldest town in Colorado, San Luis. Costilla County has two incorporated towns and several smaller communities. The towns of San Luis and Blanca are incorporated while Fort Garland is one of the county's larger towns though not incorporated. Chama, San Pedro, Los Fuertes, Garcia, Jaroso, San Francisco, San Acacio, and Mesita, are smaller communities, all of which were established shortly after the town of San Luis in 1851.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
