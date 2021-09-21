DOVER, Del., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InsurTech platform for insurance organizations provides lead-to-sale-to-service capabilities
CoTé Software and Solutions, an Australian-based technology company providing Enterprise Experience Management Software-as-a-Service (SAAS), today announced the launch of AGENCYMATE, a U.S., cloud-based Agency Management Solution (AMS) that is specifically designed to deliver a new standard of digital enablement to insurance organizations.
AGENCYMATE was developed as a pre-packaged application in the agency management sector that empowers small, medium, and large-scale insurance agents to manage their business efficiently and in compliance with state regulations all the while delivering a great customer experience journey to increase profitability. The cloud-based platform allows agents to prioritize their core purpose of selling policies and servicing customers instantly from anywhere. To meet the needs of an evolving, digital world, AGENCYMATE removes the cumbersome and costly technological hurdles insurance agents face and replaces it with emerging technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to ensure the customer experience delivers better business outcomes.
"During an analysis of the U.S. market, we found that current Agency Management Solutions were not solving the market problems many insurance agents face because the developers of the systems were approaching them from an insurance perspective, not a business perspective," said Rudi Steyn, Chief Technology Officer of CoTe. "We've worked to automate every business process from start to finish, and made it so that low-value, meticulous tasks are computerized, and agents can focus on winning sales and achieving operational efficiencies."
In the current AMS market, there are duplicated technologies that are poorly integrated and expensive, which require manual data processes and lead to poor reporting and compliance issues. As an all-in-one cloud-based platform, AGENCYMATE eliminates other software platforms such as CRM, email marketing, and digital signatures. In addition, AGENCYMATE offers several features that can benefit agents, including digital communications, automated task workflows, intuitive agency performance reporting at the agent and agency level, and complete audit trails to analyze productivity, sale commissions and recordkeeping across all customer interactions. With AGENCYMATE, agency teams can collaborate, communicate, and engage all from one private and secure platform, and offers MS Azure U.S. hosting, anywhere, anytime access, and online training and support.
The market size of U.S. insurance brokers and agencies reached $185.6B in 2021 due to sustained economic growth, better interest rates, and greater investment income. Experts predict the insurance sector will continue to grow in the U.S. market, making it more imperative for agencies and the industry to evolve in order to meet consumers expectations for InsurTech.
"We understand that agencies are increasingly being pushed to re-evaluate the way they connect with their digitally-oriented customers and maximize operations to remain competitive," said Steyn. "We're incredibly excited to expand into the U.S. and help agencies gain independence and solve modern-day challenges by eliminating fragmented processes."
CoTe has a long-standing history in the industry and is one of the first AMS to be built on the foundation of a mature cloud Customer Experience Platform. AGENCYMATE is now available in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.agencymate.com.
About AGENCYMATE
AGENCYMATE is a U.S.-based Agency Management Solution (AMS) that enables insurance agents to provide a full customer lifecycle, from lead-to-sale-to-service. The cloud-based platform and fully integrated and automated agency solution helps agents spend more time nurturing prospects to get the best insurance outcome for customer's needs and less time on inefficient day-to-day activities. AGENCYMATE empowers agents to further engage with leads with 2-way communications and fast track of carrier quotes enabling Agents to convert prospects into customers, and securely transact and deliver policies that ensure they comply and prosper. For more information, visit http://www.agencymate.com or call 1-800-578-5202.
AGENCYMATE is powered by CoTé Software & Solutions, an Australian-based technology company providing Enterprise Experience Management Software-as-a-Service predominantly for financial and insurance organizations. For more information, visit http://www.cote.com.au or call 1-800-896-8920.
