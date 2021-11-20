CINCINNATI, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coterie Insurance recently announced a new partnership with B2Z Insurance—a small business insurance company offering an experience-led and human-centric platform—to introduce their one-stop-shop aimed at simplifying the small business liability insurance experience. Now, small business owners can directly access Coterie Insurance products on the B2Z platform, further expanding simplified digital insurance offerings to small businesses.
"B2Z and Coterie share the vision of providing a seamless small business liability insurance experience for small businesses, with digital options available at the user's convenience," said Ashleigh Burden, Account Director at Coterie Insurance. "Unlike traditional insurance companies, both Coterie and B2Z are committed to turning the insurance process on its head with a focus on what's best for the small businesses of today."
Coterie Insurance integrates with B2Z to provide tailored small business liability insurance coverage for small businesses. Small businesses can access Coterie's general liability and business owners policies on the B2Z platform as well as all optional coverages.
"B2Z is very excited to partner with Coterie. Their business insurance expertise is an important part of our growth strategy and ultimately helps us reach more small businesses in need of coverage," said B2Z Insurance Chief Growth Officer and founder James Norris.
"With the increase in new business applications and office reopenings, matching business owners with the right insurance coverage has skyrocketed in importance. This partnership combines Coterie's exceptional coverage with B2Z's best-in-class customer experience—to the benefit of small business owners," said Norris.
About Coterie Insurance
Coterie Insurance is on a mission to make business insurance easy. Through tech-based business insurance solutions, Coterie Insurance delivers simpler coverage, more accurate pricing, and a streamlined experience. By enabling the instant quoting and issuing of policies as well as a 100% digital underwriting process, agents and brokers can simplify and digitize their operations to better serve small businesses. Digital insurance platforms are able to leverage Coterie's simple, easy to integrate APIs, to further streamline the quoting and binding experience. Coterie's expansive appetite is the most inclusive for the small businesses of today.
About B2Z Insurance
B2Z is a small business insurance company that provides coverage for on-the-go business owners: simple explanations, digital purchasing, and mobile claims. A product that is easy-to-use and helps you assess the unique coverage needs of your business with confidence—freeing you up to grow your business. You know your business, but we know how to protect it. Whether you work in retail, real estate or some other market, B2Z has the coverage you need to protect your employees and your business. For more information on B2Z Insurance, or to get a quote for your small business, visit https://www.b2z-insurance.com.
