SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Countable, the top SaaS-platform for community management and engagement, today announced the launch of its Enterprise ESG Portal, an all-in-one solution for managing, measuring and magnifying ESG strategy. Through Countable's fully customizable ESG Portal, brands are able to bring their ESG impact to life with tools proven to drive stakeholder engagement.
Today's expectations are for organizations to go beyond ads and donations to make a difference. Consumers, employees and investors want to be connected to companies with shared values and beliefs, as proven by the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer. There are many companies doing great impact work but are not getting the credit, not measuring their impact, nor communicating their efforts effectively. The Countable ESG Portal was developed to help brands do just that - demonstrate and showcase their ESG efforts and positive community impact.
Now is the time for brands to adopt a new standard for ESG reporting and engagement. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is preparing rules to specify disclosures to be made by investment funds with terms such as environmental, social, and governance (ESG), sustainable, or low-carbon in their names. These mandatory requirements are imminent, and the SEC Climate and ESG Task Force has already begun to identify material gaps or misstatements in issuers' disclosure of climate risks under existing rules.
Since there is both consumer and employee demand, along with regulatory requirements, corporations should begin to put ESG at the forefront of their business goals. This includes better unification and communication of ESG accomplishments.
"For years, Countable has helped organizations build brand awareness and achieve impact goals with tools proven to drive community engagement," explained Bart Myers, CEO of Countable. "What we've now done is take our measurable, actions-oriented approach to help corporations bring their ESG impact to life."
Since Countable's ESG Portal is completely customizable, organizations are able to integrate their own content and management applications, or leverage Countable's. Administrators have ongoing, real-time access to engagement metrics that ladder up to broader storytelling of ESG strategy.
The Enterprise ESG Portal provides a custom view for all stakeholder types, enabling:
- Coordination of impact activities across all internal teams, and internal communication of progress and wins on key commitments.
- Reporting of all certifications and data as required by regulators and investors, with ability to integrate with existing reporting systems.
- Engagement tools that drive community action and amplify your efforts to internal and external stakeholders.
By breaking down silos, the totality of a corporation's ESG efforts are found in one place through Countable's ESG Portal. Additional features include generating data with distinct, measurable actions based on participation, as well as tracking ESG impact quantitatively, with statistical visualizations.
To hear how Enterprise ESG Portal may work for your organization and to see a demo, visit https://www.countable.com/esg-enterprise-portal.
About Countable
Countable is the top SaaS-platform for community management and engagement. Since its founding, Countable has powered over 120 successful implementations for purpose-driven organizations committed to making a measurable difference, including: Albertsons, Levis, Patagonia, and Starbucks, as well as Environmental Defense Fund and USAFacts. Countable leverages its Causes.com audience as a service offering in order to empower enterprises to establish a vibrant community experience and turn engagement into meaningful, measurable, and scalable impact. The result is increased revenue, maximized retention and continuous innovation. http://www.countable.com
