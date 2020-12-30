DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Country Reports: 12 Month Subscription Service" country profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 12-month subscription service allows you to view all reports in the publisher's online reader and download PDFs.

You will receive email updates when a new report is published, allowing you to keep current across a wide range of sectors and territories.

New country reports are published approximately once per month.

With 185,000 subscribers globally, the country investment reports provide in-depth economic coverage on countries around the world, offering the most extensive independent, unbiased, and accurate intelligence available.

Features and Benefits:

  • Go behind the scenes through exclusive interviews with influential leaders in the government, public and private sectors
  • Inform your market-entry strategies with sector-by-sector overviews of the main trends, opportunities and challenges
  • Get up to speed with conversations in local boardrooms through in-depth and thought-provoking analyses of the most topical economic and business issues
  • Leverage comparative research to spotlight synergies, competitive advantages and areas for improvement
  • Forecast scenarios for the year ahead, using a combination of hard stats and expert analysis, in a concise format designed to save you time
  • Make data-driven business decisions with digestible macroeconomic and sector indicators and infographics

Suitable For:

  • Executives and entrepreneurs
  • Bankers and hedge fund managers
  • Journalists and communications professionals
  • Consultants and advisers of all kinds
  • Academics and students
  • Government and policy-research delegations
  • Diplomats and expatriates

Sectors Covered:

  • Tax
  • Education
  • Retail
  • Tourism
  • Health
  • Legal Framework
  • Real Estate
  • Industry
  • Agriculture
  • Construction
  • Media & Advertising
  • Transport
  • ICT
  • Economy
  • Financial Services
  • Energy
  • Environment

Countries Covered

  • Algeria
  • Argentina
  • Bahrain
  • Colombia
  • Cote d'Ivoire
  • Djibouti
  • Egypt
  • Gabon
  • Ghana
  • Indonesia
  • Jordan
  • Kenya
  • KSA (Medina)
  • Kuwait
  • Malaysia
  • Mexico
  • Mongolia
  • Morocco
  • Myanmar
  • Nigeria
  • Oman
  • Panama
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Peru
  • Philippines
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Africa
  • Sri Lanka
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Trinidad & Tobago
  • Tunisia
  • UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah)
  • Vietnam

For more information about this country profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9vq2r

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

