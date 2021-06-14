NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an exclusive interview with People.com, Sadler chats with renowned music journalist Tricia L. Despres about his PTSD from taking a bullet for his music career; and exclusively premieres new lyric video for "Darlene"
Plus, feature interviews with WAFF's "Tennessee Valley Living," WLAC's "Rock N' Review" with Eric Dahl, and "Now Hear This Entertainment" podcast Episode 382
Includes duets of re-recorded Top 10 country hits with Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, T. Graham Brown, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart
Texas based country singer Sammy Sadler releases his highly anticipated new album 1989, today by BFD/Audium Nashville everywhere digital music is available, streamed and sold (orcd.co/sammysadler1989). On the new record, Sadler reimagines a collection of songs that accentuates the sounds of a time when he was first making his debut as a critically acclaimed newcomer to Music Row in Nashville.
In a featured interview with renowned music journalist Tricia L. Despres for People.com, Sammy not only opens up about his tale of survival from the "Murder On Music Row," but also how he's learned to move on from that entire experience by not giving up, putting his faith in God, and keep pushing on even though he's already taken a bullet in that process.
Plus, People.com exclusively premiered a new lyric video for "Darlene," from Sammy's duet with T. Graham Brown, who originally made the song a #1 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs in 1988.
Sadler also teamed up with a couple other iconic country music hit makers from the late eighties on 1989, notably a duet with Shenandoah's Marty Raybon for a fresh take of the upbeat "The Church On Cumberland Road," which exclusively premiered by Country Rebel (click to watch) this past April. Plus, Larry Stewart and Sammy duet together on Restless Heart's "Bluest Eyes In Texas," another #1 Billboard hit song from that era also featured on the new record.
"It is such an honor to re-record some of the most memorable songs from an era which I think was one of the best ever," Sammy said. "To have some of the original artists on this record with me is both humbling, and an honor."
On production Sammy brought in Buddy Hyatt to the project, who's worked in the studio with such legendary country singers and songwriters like Randy Travis, Mickey Gilley, Lynn Anderson, JoDee Messina, Tracey Lawrence, among others.
"It was a pleasure working with my producer Buddy Hyatt on this record, who made it all seem so effortless," Sadler continued. "I was also very excited to be back with my longtime friend Chuck Rhodes at BFD/Audium Nashville to help get my music out to the world."
Album Name: 1989
Release date: June 11, 2021
Label / Distribution: BFD Audium Nashville / The Orchard
Executive Producers: Buddy Hyatt, Greg Cole, Chuck Rhodes, Sammy Sadler
Official Videos: "Church On Cumberland Road" | "Darlene"
1989 Track Listing & Songwriters:
"Tell It Like It Is" (Richard George Davis JR, Lee Diamond)
"Church On The Cumberland Road" (Bob De Piero, Dennis Anthony Robbins, John Scott Sherrill)
Featuring Marty Raybon of Shenandoah
"Bluest Eyes In Texas" (Van Wesley Stephenson, Dave Robbins, Tim Dubois)
Featuring Larry Stewart of Restless Heart
"I Can't Get Close Enough" (Sonny Lemaire, James Pennington)
"Darlene" (Michael Geiger, Ricky Rector, Woodrow Mullis)
Featuring T. Graham Brown
"I Should Be With You" (Steve Noel Wariner)
"She's Crazy For Leaving" (Guy Clark, Rodney Crowell)
"I Know A Place" (Harry Stinson, Tommy Lee James)
About Sammy Sadler:
In 1989, Sammy Sadler, an acclaimed newcomer to the country music scene, found chart success with a cover of Aaron Neville's "Tell It Like It Is" on Evergreen Records. His follow up single "You Made It Easy" charted as well, but as he was gearing up to release his debut album, Sadler was wounded in the unfortunate murder of Cash Box magazine chart director Kevin Hughes. It took almost a decade for him to recover and release new music, starting with his 2004 release Hard On A Heart on the Tri Label. The title track charted in the Top 10 on the Texas Music Chart as well as No. 1 in Europe for multiple weeks. Sadler released another album, Heart Shaped Like Texas in 2009 on Audium Records. After Audium transitioned to Koch Records before being sold to E1, he found success with "I'll Always Have Denver" featuring Steve Wariner and "No Place To Land," but that was where it ended for Sadler when E1 closed. Since then, he has continued to tour with Doug Stone in 2012 and Ken Mellons and Jeff Carson on the "Taking The Country Back Tour" in 2015. He has had 4 Top 15 records on the Texas Music Chart and was named Male Vocalist for Dallas/Fort Worth in 1993. Sadler returned in 2019 to release a book recounting the famous "Murder on Music Row." He is releasing his new album 1989 on June 11 by way of BFD Audium Nashville. Sammy's story is far from over, in fact, it's just beginning.
About Bob Frank Distribution (BFD):
Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) was formed in 2013 as a boutique independent music distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with the Orchard. BFD currently represents over 50 labels and artists with thousands of masters including earMUSIC, Charly, Absolute, Righteous Babe, BlueHat, DPTV, Astor Place Recordings, Big Deal Records, Once Upon A Time Music, Node Records, Cleveland International Records, Peak Records, Woodward Avenue Records, The Atlantic Screen Group (Filmtrax), REMT, PRA/Bad Dog, and UFO, as well as artist owned labels and catalogs including Crystal Gayle, Dale Watson, Dave Davies, Anthony Gomes, Mark Collie, Darryl Worley, Lee Roy Parnell, Trini Lopez and many others. Visit more information, visit bobfrankent.com.
