SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021.

"We are proud to report another fantastic quarter where we delivered record revenue, strong calculated billings growth, and our third year of consecutive quarterly non-GAAP profitability," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "Digitizing and optimizing back-office operations is being prioritized as a key strategic initiative for our customers, and the Coupa platform is critical for their ability to develop agility and adaptability in these rapidly changing times."

Second Quarter Results:

  • Total revenues were $179.2 million, an increase of 42% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $156.2 million, an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year.
  • GAAP operating loss was $54.3 million, compared to $31.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $26.7 million, compared to $12.3 million for the same period last year.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $91.5 million, compared to $43.1 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $1.24, compared to $0.64 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $20.3 million, compared to $15.2 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.26, compared to $0.21 for the same period last year.
  • Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $40.8 million and $36.9 million, respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by Coupa.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of September 7, 2021.

Third quarter of fiscal 2022:

  • Total revenues are expected to be $177.0 to $178.0 million.
  • Subscription revenues are expected to be $158.0 to $159.0 million.
  • Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $19.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $6.0 to $7.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.01 to $0.03 per share.
  • Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 77.0 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2­­022:

  • Total revenues are expected to be $706.0 to $708.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $40.0 to $41.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.27 to $0.29 per share.
  • Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 76.5 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated to GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, the adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q2, including the following: Adastria Co., AR Holdings, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Cuprum, DiCE Molecules, Fairlead Integrated, FIFA, Foghorn Therapeutics, Garrett Motion, Greenstone Financial Services, Groupe Lapointe Dentaire, Imago BioSciences, JG Summit Holdings, JGC Holdings, Jubin Frères, mobilezone, Novelis, PACT Group, Progress Rail Services, ProSciento, Sasol, SCG Packaging, Schwan's Company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Suzano, Unilab, Walker & Dunlop, WestJet Airlines, and Workato.
  • Launched Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions to tap into a global ecosystem.
  • Reached a milestone of more than 100 issued and pending U.S. patents.
  • Welcomed accounting workflow automation provider FloQast to its portfolio of Coupa Ventures investments.
  • Released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.
  • Hosted a Smarter Together virtual event, showcasing the resilience, agility, and adaptability of the Business Spend Management community.
  • Named to Fortune's Best Places to Work for Millennials and Best Medium Workplaces lists1.
  • Recognized by Spend Matters in its ESG vendor profile report, highlighting how Source-to-Pay (S2P) suites address sustainability efforts2.
  • Awarded $75,000 to 15 students in North America through its Coupa Cares scholarship and mentorship program.

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net (loss) income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expenses; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; the adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, cash flows, liquidity and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including new variants such as the Delta variant; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions; and risks relating to analyst coverage of its stock.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 8, 2021, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of September 7, 2021. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

1 "Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ 2021", and "Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces™ 2021"

2 Spend Matters, "ESG Vendor Profiles", August 4, 2021

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

July 31,



Six Months Ended

July 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















Subscription

$

156,230





$

111,581





$

296,334





$

217,316



Professional services and other

23,016





14,340





49,841





27,819



Total revenues

179,246





125,921





346,175





245,135



Cost of revenues:















Subscription

51,398





33,805





102,423





62,807



Professional services and other

27,822





14,634





56,524





28,470



Total cost of revenues

79,220





48,439





158,947





91,277



Gross profit

100,026





77,482





187,228





153,858



Operating expenses:















Research and development

41,799





30,212





85,636





56,931



Sales and marketing

76,279





50,488





154,122





96,627



General and administrative

36,248





28,705





75,625





37,849



Total operating expenses

154,326





109,405





315,383





191,407



Loss from operations

(54,300)





(31,923)





(128,155)





(37,549)



Interest expense

(30,621)





(20,223)





(59,724)





(32,512)



Other income (expense), net

(1,983)





4,759





(1,448)





8,087



Loss before benefit from income taxes

(86,904)





(47,387)





(189,327)





(61,974)



Benefit from income taxes

(155)





(4,271)





(2,221)





(4,042)



Net loss

(86,749)





(43,116)





(187,106)





(57,932)



Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(517)









(517)







Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

5,235









5,235







Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$

(91,467)





$

(43,116)





$

(191,824)





$

(57,932)



Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$

(1.24)





$

(0.64)





$

(2.62)





$

(0.87)



Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

73,526





67,597





73,200





66,545



 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





July 31, 2021



January 31, 2021

Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

432,009





$

323,284



Marketable securities

201,555





283,036



Accounts receivable, net of allowances

170,171





196,009



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

35,422





36,381



Deferred commissions, current portion

17,428





15,541



Total current assets

856,585





854,251



Property and equipment, net

29,578





28,266



Deferred commissions, net of current portion

39,783





36,832



Goodwill

1,515,477





1,480,847



Intangible assets, net

577,146





632,173



Operating lease right-of-use assets

38,296





41,305



Other assets

34,980





31,491



Total assets

$

3,091,845





$

3,105,165



Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, Other Temporary Equity and

Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

4,621





$

4,831



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

94,209





80,271



Deferred revenue, current portion

351,933





356,115



Current portion of convertible senior notes, net

626,819





609,068



Operating lease liabilities, current portion

12,362





11,222



Total current liabilities

1,089,944





1,061,507



Convertible senior notes, net

933,439





897,525



Deferred revenue, net of current portion

7,308





5,773



Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

27,717





31,845



Other liabilities

67,819





67,915



Total liabilities

2,126,227





2,064,565



Redeemable non-controlling interests

6,952







Other temporary equity

9





369



Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share







Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share

7





7



Additional paid-in capital

1,662,804





1,556,865



Accumulated other comprehensive income

8,758





9,165



Accumulated deficit

(712,912)





(525,806)



Total stockholders' equity

958,657





1,040,231



Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, other temporary equity and stockholders' equity

$

3,091,845





$

3,105,165



 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Six Months Ended

July 31,





2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities







Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

$

(191,824)





$

(57,932)



Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

4,718







Net loss



(187,106)







(57,932)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

73,146





22,920



Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net

755





1,099



Amortization of deferred commissions

8,554





6,437



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

56,262





31,357



Stock-based compensation

94,792





58,040



Loss (gain) on conversion of convertible senior notes

129





(3,202)



Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

(517)





(26,336)



Other

(3,176)





3,300



Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

30,444





19,583



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,396





7,053



Other assets

9,585





901



Deferred commissions

(13,394)





(6,051)



Accounts payable

(248)





(1,741)



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,703





1,289



Deferred revenue

(3,432)





(17,920)



Net cash provided by operating activities

72,893





38,797



Cash flows from investing activities







Purchases of marketable securities

(72,392)





(246,586)



Maturities of marketable securities

69,523





284,090



Sales of marketable securities

83,630





25,013



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(45,766)





(87,338)



Purchases of other investments

(7,500)







Purchases of property and equipment

(6,662)





(7,028)



Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

20,833





(31,849)



Cash flows from financing activities







Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests

2,223







Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs





1,355,367



Purchase of capped calls





(192,786)



Repayments of convertible senior notes

(2,446)





(549,278)



Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

4,727





9,609



Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

10,477





7,391



Net cash provided by financing activities

14,981





630,303



Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(41)





241



Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

108,666





637,492



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

327,589





268,280



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

436,255





$

905,772



Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

432,009





$

905,612



Restricted cash included in other assets

4,246





160



Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

436,255





$

905,772



 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets



Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs



Other (2)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:























Costs of subscription

$

51,398





$

(3,596)





$

(14,525)





$





$





$

33,277



Costs of professional services and other

27,822





(4,357)





(5,852)













17,613



Gross profit

55.8

%



4.4

%



11.4

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



71.6

%

























Research and development

41,799





(11,055)

















30,744



Sales and marketing

76,279





(12,230)





(13,141)













50,908



General and administrative

36,248





(16,262)

















19,986



Income (loss) from operations

(54,300)





47,500





33,518













26,718



Operating margin

(30.3)

%



26.5

%



18.7

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



14.9

%

















































Interest expense

(30,621)













28,872









(1,749)



Other income (expense), net

(1,983)





















(1,983)



Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(86,904)





47,500





33,518





28,872









22,986



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(155)





769





1,889









746





3,249



Net income (loss)

(86,749)





46,731





31,629





28,872





(746)





19,737



Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(517)





















(517)



Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

5,235

















5,235







Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated



(91,467)







46,731







31,629







28,872





4,489







20,254



























Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$

(1.24)





















$

0.28



Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$

(1.24)





















$

0.26







(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,526 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,526 basic and 76,561 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended July 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets



Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs



Gain on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes



Other (2)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:



























Costs of subscription

$

33,805





$

(2,647)





$

(7,548)





$





$





$





$

23,610



Costs of professional services and other

14,634





(2,952)





(200)

















11,482



Gross profit

61.5

%



4.4

%



6.2

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



72.1

%





























Research and development

30,212





(7,316)





















22,896



Sales and marketing

50,488





(9,255)





(2,614)

















38,619



General and administrative

28,705





(11,673)





















17,032



Income (loss) from operations

(31,923)





33,843





10,362

















12,282



Operating margin

(25.4)

%



26.9

%



8.2

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



9.8

%





























Interest expense

(20,223)













19,407













(816)



Other income (expense), net

4,759

















(631)









4,128



Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(47,387)





33,843





10,362





19,407





(631)









15,594



Provision for income taxes

(4,271)





3,444





(103)





1,109









182





361



Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

(43,116)





30,399





10,465





18,298





(631)





(182)





15,233































Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$

(0.64)

























$

0.23



Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$

(0.64)

























$

0.21







(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 67,597 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 67,597 basic and 73,019 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Six Months Ended July 31, 2021

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets



Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs



Loss on

Conversion of

Convertible

Senior Notes





Other (2)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:





























Costs of subscription

$

102,423





$

(6,901)





$

(28,411)





$





$







$





$

67,111



Costs of professional services and other

56,524





(8,255)





(12,374)



















35,895



Gross profit

54.1

%



4.4

%



11.8

%



0.0

%



0.0

%





0.0

%



70.2

%































Research and development

85,636





(21,718)























63,918



Sales and marketing

154,122





(23,451)





(26,273)



















104,398



General and administrative

75,625





(34,467)























41,158



Income (loss) from operations

(128,155)





94,792





67,058



















33,695



Operating margin

(37.0)

%



27.4

%



19.4

%



0.0

%



0.0

%





0.0

%



9.7

%































Interest expense

(59,724)













56,262















(3,462)



Other income (expense), net

(1,448)

















129











(1,319)



Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(189,327)





94,792





67,058





56,262





129











28,914



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(2,221)





1,817





3,818















746





4,160



Net income (loss)

(187,106)





92,975





63,240





56,262





129







(746)





24,754



Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(517)



























(517)



Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests

5,235























5,235







Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated



(191,824)







92,975







63,240







56,262







129









4,489







25,271

































Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated  (1)

$

(2.62)



























$

0.35



Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$

(2.62)



























$

0.33







(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,200 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,200 basic and 76,431 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Six Months Ended July 31, 2020

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-Based

Compensation

Expenses



Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible Assets



Change in Fair

Value of

Contingent

Consideration

Liability



Amortization of

Debt Discount and

Issuance Costs



Gain on

Conversion

of

Convertible

Senior Notes



Other (2)



Non-GAAP

Costs and expenses:































Costs of subscription

$

62,807





$

(4,805)





$

(14,158)





$





$





$





$





$

43,844



Costs of professional services and other

28,470





(5,364)





(400)

























22,706



Gross profit

62.8

%



4.1

%



5.9

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



72.9

%

































Research and development

56,931





(13,440)

























43,491



Sales and marketing

96,627





(16,768)





(4,670)





















75,189



General and administrative

37,849





(17,663)









12,500

















32,686



Income (loss) from operations

(37,549)





58,040





19,228





(12,500)

















27,219



Operating margin

(15.3)

%



23.7

%



7.8

%



(5.1)

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



0.0

%



11.1

%

































Interest expense

(32,512)

















31,357













(1,155)



Other income (expense), net

8,087





















(3,202)









4,885



Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(61,974)





58,040





19,228





(12,500)





31,357





(3,202)









30,949



Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(4,042)





4,031





(152)









1,109









310





1,256



Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated

(57,932)





54,009





19,380





(12,500)





30,248





(3,202)





(310)





29,693



































Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$

(0.87)





























$

0.45



Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)

$

(0.87)





























$

0.41







(1)

GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 66,545 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 66,545 basic and 71,603 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2)

Other consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

 

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin

(Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

(in thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)





Three Months Ended July 31,



Six Months Ended July 31,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

40,811





$

23,389





$

72,893





$

38,797



Less: purchases of property and equipment

(3,908)





(3,429)





(6,662)





(7,028)



Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount





15,732





517





26,336



Adjusted free cash flows

$

36,903





$

35,692





$

66,748





$

58,105

















Trailing Twelve Months Ended July 31,



2021



2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

112,298





$

86,908



Less: purchases of property and equipment

(11,126)





(12,825)



Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

1,589





26,336



Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination

19,428







Adjusted free cash flows



122,189







100,419



Divided by: total revenues

$      642,683





$      458,371



Adjusted free cash flows margin

19.0

%



21.9

%

 

 

