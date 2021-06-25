Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

 By Coupa Software

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) announced today that its management team will host a Virtual Analyst Day on Thursday, July 15th, 2021. The Analyst Day event will begin at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET. Members of Coupa's management team will discuss the company's vision, market opportunities, go-to-market strategy, product innovation, and financial outlook. The discussion will be broken into three sections, each followed by a Q&A session.

Coupa Software 2021 Virtual Analyst Day

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-to-host-virtual-financial-analyst-day-301320056.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.