Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

 By Coupa Software

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

The management team's live remarks, scheduled to begin at 7:45 am PT (10:45 am ET), can be accessed from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. To learn more about Coupa, visit www.coupa.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

### 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-to-participate-virtually-in-the-24th-annual-needham-growth-conference-301453115.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.