BEIJING, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The speed and range of epidemic spreading strongly influence user behavior. CouponBirds latest data analysis shows that online users' behavior has changed a lot in the past few months as COVID-19 became a pandemic, including devices, purchasing power, and country distribution.
Due to the impact of the epidemic, daily internet usage time increases, and outdoor activities drop a lot. Mobile devices are more dominating when people spend more time at home. CouponBirds May 2020 data shows that mobile device coverage increased to 62.79% from 53.38%.
As to consumers' performance during the outbreak, it can be seen that the purchasing power and transaction volume show different trends when it comes to different kinds of products. CouponBirds data analysis team noticed that the demand for games, bicycles, and online education had been particularly increased. As stay-at-home time becomes longer and the shipping services are restricted during the epidemic, people are more likely to shell out money for easy entertainment like board games, puzzles, and video games. Furthermore, people tend to snap up new bicycles or dust off decades-old bikes to stay fit, keep their sanity, or have a safe alternative to public transportation. The third thriving business is online learning resources, which is a great choice for people who are studying, teaching, or working remotely in this uncertain environment.
CouponBirds data also shows the percentage of users by country was different during the epidemic. Users from the US, UK, Canada, and Australia increased by 15.07%, 14.02%, 27.49%, and 16.91% respectively.
The pandemic has big impacts on both customers and merchants. It is even harder to make the transaction happen when people's income is shrinking. CouponBirds invests a lot to discover as many valid coupons as possible, which is the best way to help customers save and at the same time help merchants sell their products.
Like some charities are helping feed families during the coronavirus outbreak, CouponBirds is doing what we can to give back to the community. "CouponBirds Seedling Project was born during the outbreaks to help people in another way, and it is a great fundraising platform for non-profit organizations", said Sherry Zhao, marketing director of CouponBirds, "We are working hard to make CouponBirds one of the best communities to help more people".
About CouponBirds
