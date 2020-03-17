BEIJING, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CouponBirds initiated The Seedling Project to introduce nonprofit organizations to the CouponBirds community and encourage users to donate to nonprofit organizations. The project was widely welcomed among nonprofit society and millions of CouponBirds users.
Why CouponBirds Initiated the Project
CouponBirds gained strong and consistent improvement in user engagements in the past few years. More than 3 million shoppers visit and look for coupons from over 100,000 brands on CouponBirds every month, such as Wish, Walmart and Target. CouponBirds team launched the Seedling Project to help children-focused nonprofits to raise funds from CouponBirds user community.
For years, CouponBirds has provided scholarships to support college students from different countries and they hope to be able to support more children in better ways. With nonprofit organizations joining in, a large number of CouponBirds users could realize that every one of them can contribute and do something good to change the world in such an easy way.
How the Project Works
Following the reward program, CouponBirds shared a considerable amount of revenue with loyal CouponBirds users. Users can earn cash by various means such as shopping with CouponBirds coupons and deals or referring friends to shop with CouponBirds. CouponBirds platform now encourages users to donate part earnings to nonprofit organizations.
To guarantee that every onboard organization could achieve the goal, the project only allows a small group of certified organizations to join in and promote themselves to CouponBirds community. Together with the project team, it hopes the campaign could change the game of nonprofit crowdfunding.
Works for Good
As soon as CouponBirds released the project, they received positive and prompt responses from both user community and nonprofit organizations. There were 15 verified organizations now working closely with CouponBirds team and more applications coming in every day.
"Through this project, we want to help more kids and inspire more users to contribute to society. I think CouponBirds is born with the mission to try making a better life, a better world for shoppers, for families and for the future," commented by Tricia Liu, the chief operating officer of CouponBirds.
For those nonprofit organizations that want to join CouponBirds Seedling Project and shoppers who want to make differences together, please visit the project page. For more information and questions, please reach the project team via email charity@couponbirds.com.
About CouponBirds
CouponBirds is a leading coupon and deals platform for millions of online shoppers. Customers can easily find their favorite brands such as Amazon, eBay, Best Buy on CouponBirds. To learn more, visit https://www.couponbirds.com/us/about-us or follow @couponbirdscom on social media.