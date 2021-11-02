EUREKA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With millions of traffic monthly, along with the increasing shopping demand on Black Friday Sale, CouponUpto has released a partner program with thousands of stores around the world. Through this partner program, CouponUpto is expected to update 1000+ best Black Friday deals in this big sale.
Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping occasions in the world and it's also the perfect time for suppliers to promote their products to customers. As a pioneering platform in bringing the best saving solution, CouponUpto is preparing basic steps for the upcoming sale event.
Currently, CouponUpo has long-term partnerships with more than 100,000 stores in the world. However, Black Friday Sales always come with a huge discount code from thousands of stores, so to ensure users can approach the best deals, CouponUpto promotes partnerships with 800+ new suppliers and stores.
Stacy Keibler, CouponUpto Marketing Director, shared: "The partner program will be implemented during the Black Friday Sale 2021 to bring the best Black Friday deals for customers as well as promote brands of partners."
In this partner program, CouponUpto creates an open space where suppliers can submit a coupon code or a product easily at the "Submit Coupon" Page. Then the coupon code and product will be proposed and added to online shopping communities if they are valid.
In addition, CouponUpto also promotes the strategy of developing automated email marketing. Important information about discount programs, sale events, trending products, saving tips, ... will be sent to both suppliers and customers of CouponUpto. CouponUpto's team no longer has to type and send out a hundred emails every day manually, and as a result, they can spend more time supporting other problems. Thanks to developing the automated email marketing system, customers benefit from updating the latest information. They can also leave feedback or comment easily.
With an increasing number of partners on Black Friday, creating stores and adding Black Friday coupons can take a lot of time. Therefore, to save time, another automatic system has been upgraded to improve this process. All the best Black Friday deals and promo codes will be added and updated automatically on the website. This solution ensures that users can approach all top Black Friday coupons and deals from suppliers without missing any offers.
CouponUpto continues to enhance the footer partners with stores during the Black Friday Sales event. In this way, customers all around the globe can know CouponUpto more and get the best coupons, deals, promo codes quickly and easily. For example, Shoespie, EricDress, NextDayContacts are the long-time footer partners of CouponUpto.
CouponUpto always upholds fairness, transparency, consistency in collaborating with suppliers. This is an ideal destination where they will be able to boost their sales on Black Friday. With a large traffic every month and high customer appreciation, CouponUpto definitely promotes brands of partners to potential customers. It is estimated that CouponUpto will reach about 800+ new stores by the Black Friday Sale 2021 event.
The partner program is a bridge between suppliers and customers all around the world, bringing practical value to them. CouponUpto represents a new ecosystem of many websites, blogs, and promotion channels in providing a convenient, flexible, and modern shopping platform.
Saving solutions with sustainable growth are the top priority in customer and partner support campaigns of CouponUpto in 2021. Customers using Black Friday deals and coupons from CouponUpto's partner program will have more chances to get high-quality products at an affordable price from top stores and suppliers all over the world.
Media Contact
STACY KEIBLER, CouponUpto, 2082680347, contact@couponupto.com
SOURCE CouponUpto