FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US information management technology and service provider Couranto, formerly cSubs, has become an SAP Partner to facilitate information management for SAP users.
As a certified member of the SAP PartnerEdge Build program, Couranto uniquely empowers companies to integrate information-related expenses into their SAP and Ariba systems for greater visibility and control over recurring spend, including:
- Subscriptions
- Content licenses
- Data Resources
- Contracts
The Couranto service is already integrated with SAP accounts of globally renowned brands in the pharmaceutical, automotive, banking, insurance, and publishing industries.
The integration helps businesses reach strategic data sourcing goals, including:
- Eliminating tail spend
- Ensuring quality by only engaging approved suppliers
- Increasing transparency with a comprehensive inventory of users and products
- Consolidating vendors through a single diversity-certified supplier
- And More
Having recently acquired key clients in the UK, Germany, Romania, and Poland, the company is currently focused on growing their presence in the EMEA markets as well as expanding growth in North America, and evolving their offering to address their clients' market and license data management needs. According to Couranto Head of EMEA Business Development Stephen Phillips, Couranto's SAP Partnership is a part of this mission.
Phillips said:
"Working with our experienced professionals to incorporate Couranto into their existing SAP implementations, our clients are able to bring category spend under control. The Couranto PunchOut catalog includes over 100,000 information products from an extensive portfolio of vendors. Anything not yet in the catalog can be added in a matter of hours, enabling stakeholders to quickly order the services they need to facilitate their decision making or client conversations, run those purchases through their ePro workflow, and even split and allocate costs across subsidiaries, regions and divisions."
About Couranto:
Couranto is an end-to-end suite of customizable solutions for unifying the management and procurement of data contracts, licenses, subscriptions, and information resources across the enterprise. The company provides strategic, integrated solutions that maximize the value of clients' information, simplifying access and empowering stakeholders, managers, and users. Built on expertise, Couranto solutions inspire insight and create an enduring impact throughout the organization.
###
Contact:
Stephen Phillips
+44 204 542 9992
David Rifkin
+1 201-307-9900 ext 102
Media Contact
David Rifkin, Couranto, +1 201-307-9900, drifkin@couranto.com
SOURCE Couranto