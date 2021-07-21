AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce Janet Tuttle as its new director of accounting services. An insurance accounting veteran with 35 years of training and consulting experience, Tuttle brings a wealth of knowledge to the accounting function at Cover Desk, with plans to focus on both internal and external processes and offerings.
"From the moment I met Janet years ago, I knew her energy and expertise were something Cover Desk needed," said Founder Andy Priesman. "Her philosophy about teaching, accounting and innovation aligns perfectly with Cover Desk's mission to provide first-class service while saving insurance professionals time and money."
Tuttle specializes in creating consistent workflows to help people and businesses perform smarter and more efficiently. She joins Cover Desk after years in insurance accounting, the credit union industry and owning her own business where she focused on her passions of training and teaching. As the director of accounting services, she will oversee all accounting functions for Cover Desk. She will act as a key member of the accounting team's internal processes while also creating specialized external offerings specifically for insurance accounting.
"I love giving people their lightbulb moment and am thrilled to join the Cover Desk team to focus on what I love most: consulting and teaching," Tuttle said. "From start to finish, my goal is to help insurance professionals spend less time on systems so they can spend more time helping clients purchase the right insurance products to fit their individual and family needs."
Throughout her career, Tuttle has received a number of notable accolades including being named in Vertafore's 50 Years, 50 Voices All Stars Program in 2019. She also received the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award in 2017 from the Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU), an honor she holds in the highest regard, as it is given in memory of her mentor Jim Gibson. Tuttle is a guild educator for NetVU, conducting local and national insurance workshops and classes, and is an active member of the IIAH and IIAT.
Founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Andy Priesman, Cover Desk is an innovative industry leader in virtual assistance solutions. With a team of over 600 highly educated virtual assistants based in the Philippines, Cover Desk brings personalized service and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. Through Cover Desk's turnkey virtual capabilities, insurance professionals can focus on their core insurance business with the administrative support needed to grow and thrive. For more information, visit coverdesk.com.
