AUSTIN, Texas, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cover Desk is proud to announce Nick Berry as its new product and marketing manager. A sales and marketing expert with decades of experience in everything from advertising sales to manufacturing, technology, automation and product marketing, Berry brings an innate enthusiasm and broad marketing skillset to Cover Desk.
"Nick's ability to streamline processes to allow people to be more productive and profitable is exactly what we need," said Founder Andy Priesman. "He understands the critical correlation between strong foundational tools and business efficiency. I'm thrilled to add him to our team."
Berry joins Cover Desk from Rocket Referrals, where he worked on automating processes, enhancing customer relationship management (CRM) data and identifying growth tools. Prior to Rocket Referrals, Berry worked in inside sales and IT. As Cover Desk's product and marketing manager—a position he and Priesman created together—he will implement a new CRM system, rebuild other foundational aspects and identify products to bring to market. As the consumer-facing point of contact at tradeshows and the like, Berry sees great opportunities for Cover Desk to provide insurance agents with even higher levels of efficiencies and product offerings.
"There is so much that Cover Desk already brings to the industry and my goal is to help catapult the company even further," Berry said. "By providing more tools to insurance agents, we have the ability to make their jobs and ours more successful."
Outside of Cover Desk, Berry enjoys trying new craft breweries, traveling and spending time with his family.
About Cover Desk
Founded in 2018 by insurance veteran Andy Priesman, Cover Desk is an innovative industry leader in virtual assistance solutions. With a team of over 600 highly educated virtual assistants based in the Philippines, Cover Desk brings personalized service and cutting-edge technology to independent insurance agents throughout the United States and Canada. Through Cover Desk's turnkey virtual capabilities, insurance professionals can focus on their core insurance business with the administrative support needed to grow and thrive. For more information, visit coverdesk.com.
