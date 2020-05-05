SAN ANTONIO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviant Software, a provider of Managed File Transfer software that provides an easy way to automate, secure, manage, and audit file transfers while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance, has won multiple awards in the most recent Managed File Transfer Data Quadrant report from Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews.
Coviant Software has been awarded a Gold Medal for its Diplomat MFT product, as well as 7 top place category awards. Of the 18 products listed on the report, Coviant claimed the top spot for more categories than any other vendor. Coviant Diplomat MFT leads the field in Business Value Created, Quality of Features, Product Strategy and Rate of Improvement, Vendor Support, Ease of Integration, Ease of IT Administration, and Ease of Implementation.
Software Reviews, an Info-Tech Research Group company, takes user review data to evaluate and rank products based on feedback from IT and business professionals in order to create the Data Quadrant. The placement of a software in the Data Quadrant indicates its relative ranking as well as its categorization.
"We are very pleased to lead such esteemed company in the Data Quadrant," says Greg Hoffer, CEO of Coviant Software. "Our organization has a relentless passion to deliver a great product at a great value for our customers, and to provide world class support. These customer-led awards indicate to us that we are doing things right and invigorate us to continue in our pursuit of excellence."
Coviant Diplomat MFT is a cross-platform software solution that runs on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid deployment. It takes less than an hour for customers to install and configure the solution for their first automated file transfer. If you are interested in obtaining a free trial license of the industry leading Diplomat MFT, you can visit us at https://www.coviantsoftware.com/contact, send an email to info@coviantsoftware.com, or call us at 781-210-3310 x100.
About Coviant Software
Coviant Software has been delivering secure file transfer automation solutions since 2004, used by hundreds of businesses in Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and more. In January 2019, the prominent MFT executive, Greg Hoffer, became CEO and has led the solution to meet the business and technology needs of an increasingly interconnected global marketplace. Coviant is the winner of multiple industry awards for the effectiveness and value of its Diplomat MFT product. For more information, visit https://www.coviantsoftware.com
Coviant Software LLC
Gregory Hoffer
239199@email4pr.com
781-210-3310