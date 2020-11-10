NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPal, is helping consumers reduce the spread of COVID with an easy to use, on-demand app for homeowners to book and pay for lawn care services. Landscape maintenance, considered to be low tech industry had become the Uber of on-demand, contactless ordering. With COVID numbers raising again, people are seeking opportunities to stay safe including everyday chores that in the past didn't matter. With a single swipe, GreenPal's app connects homeowners to multiple landscape providers across 50 states and 410 major cities.
GreenPal is the largest, on-demand lawn care service platform, matching homeowners with vetted lawn care providers in their area. It's the fastest way to get five bids for snow removal, leaf removal and lawn care services without bargaining with different contractors. The app sends consumers notifications at every stage and real-time updates like photos of the completed job.
"I scramble to find same day help with leaf or snow removal and was excited to find YourGreenPal. The app gave me five bids in a few minutes!" states Andrew Hall of Buffalo, New York. "I feel safer not interacting with multiple service providers to get bids. With the app, I submit my address, get competitive quotes, read the reviews, book, approve pictures and even pay."
Key Benefits of using the GreenPal App:
- COVID friendly- not having to exchange cash reduces human interaction
- Saves time- get quotes, order and pay in minutes
- Competitive pricing- homeowners receive five bids with no processing fees
- Eco friendly- eliminates paper estimates and invoices
On-demand lawn care services are an indivisible part of everyday life which is no surprise why GreenPal has hit one million users. Homeowners don't have to wrangle service providers anymore to get competitive bids, now they can book direct through YourGreenPal.com
Visit https://www.yourgreenpal.com for more information about contactless landscape services.
About GreenPal
GreenPal is hands- down the easiest way to book a local lawn care company for yard maintenance services at affordable prices. If you're looking for same day lawn mowing or other services you're at the right place. GreenPal is a seamless way to book yard services across the US at the touch of a button, without ever making a phone call.
