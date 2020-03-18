SANTA BARBARA, California, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spread of the COVID-19 virus has brought a technical end to the 11-year bull market in equities, forced a European travel ban and sent Treasury rates to historic lows. It seems no industry is immune from the virus' impacts.
According to the latest report from Yardi Matrix, the multifamily industry may feel the impact of the domestic spread of COVID-19, although the majority of the rental housing industry remains well capitalized and strong enough to weather a modest slowdown.
"Owners and operators may face short-term rent collection issues if there is a tightening in the employment market, and value-add projects will likely slow," states the special report from Yardi Matrix. "However, most real estate investors are poised to sustain their operations, and may see an investment opportunity as the market shocks continue."
