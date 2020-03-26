WASHINGTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- These days, the whole world is in the throes of pandemic. Each country is trying hard to fight from coronavirus (COVID-19), the governments of all the countries have taken additional measures by announcing a quarantine, banning gatherings to prevent and stop the outbreak as well as spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The health chiefs have said that within weeks the individuals can order the coronavirus home-testing kits via Amazon or Boots to check if they have ever had the virus. Apart, from this the health care facilities closer to the people are taking preventive steps against the disease.
This pandemic has shown the importance of maintaining the digital records of patient healthcare. There are many portals that can be used by the hospitals, physicians and other medical staff to go through the history of patients to understand the current diagnosis and status. For the same reason, GoodFirms.co has taken the opportunity to highlight the technological advances such as the best electronic medical records, Emergency Notification, Hospital Management, Medical Practice Management, and Pharmacy Software.
These softwares can be of great assistance to the hospitals and a best weapon to fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19). The doctors, medical innovations can bring the medical records through these innovative softwares and share them with the other physicians to study the patient cases, and subsequently create a treatment plan.
Here you can Take a Look at the Leading Healthcare Software Providers at GoodFirms:
Best Electronic Medical Records:
OpenEMR, OpenMRS, OneTouch EMR, Bahmni, FreeMED, eClinicalWorks, Praxis EMR, TherapyNotes, Cerner, Kareo
Best Emergency Notification Software:
Zenduty, AlertMedia, InformaCast, Alertus, Everbridge, Regroup, HipLink, AlertFind, Swiftreach, Preparis
Best Hospital Management Software:
SoftClinic HIS, MedKey, HMS365Cloud, MocDoc HMS, Hospital Management Advance Software, Simplex Himes, Sanela HMS, eHospital Systems, MyNapier, Practo
Best Medical Practice Management Software:
CureMD EHR, MicroMD, CareCloud Central, Nextech Practice, Practicesuite, RXNT, CollaborateMD, edgeMED, Dr in Cloud, InSync Healthcare Solutions
Best Pharmacy Software:
Pharmacy365cloud, Sanela HMS, EnterpriseRx, BestRx, PharmacyRx, Rx30, FrameworkLTC, PDX Enterprise Pharmacy System, SuiteRx IPS, Brightree Pharmacy
GoodFirms has listed these software providers based on several qualitative and quantitative parameters. GoodFirms is a globally recognized and leading B2B research, ratings and reviews platform. It helps to build a bridge for the service seekers to make it effortless for them to get in touch with the best partners.
The analyst team of GoodFirms evaluates each agency through numerous research factors. It includes three main criteria that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability. Further, these components are subdivided into various measures to identify every firm's past and present portfolio, years of experience in their expertise area, online market penetration, and client reviews.
Thus, by focusing on the overall research methodology each agency obtains a set of scores that are out of a total of 60. Hence, considering these points all the best software, top development companies and other organizations from various industries are listed in the catalog along with genuine ratings and reviews.
Currently, GoodFirms has also published the list of business related software. The main reason to spotlight these tools is to assist the organizations and other industries which have been locked down to the spread of deadly coronavirus (Covid-19). As the technology is advanced, it has given a range of options to run the businesses in such a difficult time and stay ahead in the race.
The business owners need to adopt the right tools such as Budgeting, Business Management, Collaboration, Customer Service and Performance Management Software through which you can allow the employees to work from home effectively as well as keep running your organizations smoothly.
Here is the Run Down of Best Business Related Software Listed at GoodFirms:
Best Budgeting Software:
Vultus Connect, CalendarBudget, Money Manager Ex, PlanGuru, Business Planning Cloud, Budget MAestro, Budgyt, Questica, Divvy, Prophix
Best Business Management Software:
NetSuite ERP, Bitrix24, Dolibarr, ProWorkflow, Scoro, Zoho One, Sage 300cloud, Plutio, Bexio, Booker for Salons
Best Collaboration Software:
Troop Messenger, MyChat, Brosix, Trello, Asana, Basecamp, Wrike, Monday.com, Smartsheet, Airtable
Top Customer Service Software:
LiveAgent, UseResponse, Vision Helpdesk, OXON, Freshdesk, Happyfox, Zoho Desk, TeamSupport, Service Creatio, Zendesk Support
Best Performance Management Software:
AssessTEAM, BambooHR, Lattice, Trakstar, Engagedly, Clear Review, PerformYard, 15Five, PeopleGoal, Synergita
Moreover, GoodFirms encourages service providers from varied industries to engage in the research process and show the powerful proof of their work. Hence, grab an opportunity to Get Listed in the catalog of best software and top companies as per their categories. Obtaining a presence in the list of top service providers at GoodFirms will enhance the visibility of your business, reach new prospects and earn good profit.
About GoodFirms:
GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient best software providers that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.
